The Wellington boys golf team wasn’t able to defend its Division III state championship, but the Jaguars left the tournament held Oct. 11 and 12 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course with both team and individual hardware.

After finishing first in 2011, second in 2012 and first a season ago, the Jaguars earned the runner-up trophy by shooting a 644 to finish behind Berlin Hiland (628). Canton Central Catholic placed third (649) of 12 teams.

Senior Aidan Schumer became the first player in Wellington history to earn medalist honors at state, as he shot 75 in the first round and 73 in the second for a total of 148. He finished one stroke ahead of both Brookfield’s Justin Atkinson and Howard East Knox’s Drew Salyers.

During the final round, Schumer double-bogeyed No. 13 but birdied No. 14 and closed with a birdie on No. 18 to wrap up the title.

“It feels surreal,” Schumer said. “I made about a 15-footer on the last hole to take it by one (stroke), so I feel like my short game was key.”

The Jaguars entered the final round one stroke behind Hiland after shooting a 318 in the opening round, but followed up with a 326 while the Hawks shot a 311.

Junior Carsten Judge carded an 80 in the second round after shooting 76 in the opening round to tie for ninth of 72 golfers with a 156 and earn second-team all-state honors.

Also competing for Wellington were senior Garrett Thesing (162, tied for 17th), freshman Sidd Ganesh (180, 46th) and sophomore Jackson Jacobs (191, tied for 61st).

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek