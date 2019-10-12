Week 7 of the football season featured a few dramatic finishes, an overtime game and even a couple upsets.

Wins like the one Delaware had over Dublin Jerome (28-7) and that Gahanna earned over Reynoldsburg (29-28) were the bright spots those teams needed with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

They also served to complicate potential playoff races for the Celtics and Raiders, although both teams remain in good position.

One of the more fascinating finishes took place at Fortress Obetz, where Harvest Prep survived an upset bid by Ready to win 21-15 in overtime.

Those three results are examples of why the games mean so much at this time of the year.

Here are five things we learned in Week 7:

1. Olentangy Orange picked up an important victory as it tries to set up a playoff run.

The first five teams that the Pioneers defeated are a combined 9-26, with only one having a winning record, but they picked up a win over a playoff contender by beating Olentangy 28-14 on Oct. 11.

Orange held the Braves to one of their lowest point totals of the season and limited quarterback Trent Maddox to 94 yards passing with two interceptions.

The win moved the Pioneers to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division as they prepare for the stretch run in a strong league.

2. Walnut Ridge’s march to a perfect regular season took a big step forward.

In a matchup of teams that were off to perfect starts, the Scots forced a running clock to begin the second half on their way to beating Columbus South 58-14 to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the City League-South.

Running back Javarus Leach, who is healthy after missing time earlier this season, tight end Kaveon Ross and wide receiver Qian Magwood are part of a group of playmakers to go along with the steady play of Howard Thornton at quarterback.

3. Groveport continues to prove that it’s for real.

Although they beat Pickerington Central in Week 4 to hand the Tigers their only loss, the Cruisers hadn’t beaten another opponent with a winning record before matching up against Canal Winchester on Oct. 11.

Groveport improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Capital while beating the Indians 28-0, snapping Canal Winchester’s 15-game winning streak and beating a rival along the way.

4. Upper Arlington officially is in the league title and playoff races.

After a 1-3 start, the Golden Bears have won three in a row and picked up their biggest win in what feels like a long time by beating Hilliard Davidson 10-7 on Oct. 11.

UA, which had lost to the Wildcats 12 consecutive times, is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the OCC-Central with a pair of big league challenges remaining in 5-2 Marysville (Oct. 18) and 6-1 Dublin Coffman (Nov. 1).

The Bears have a new coach this fall in Jeremey Scally, who previously was an assistant under Davidson coach Brian White for 14 seasons.

5. The wins continue to get bigger for Worthington Christian.

After beating previously unbeaten Fisher Catholic 31-21 in a game that began at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Worthington Christian outlasted another playoff contender Oct. 11 when it defeated Dayton Christian 31-22.

In their sixth season, the Warriors are 5-2. They are firmly entrenched in the Division VI, Region 24 playoff race and would capture their first league title if they win their next two games.

