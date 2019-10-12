The Columbus School for Girls golf team reached its goal of playing in the Division II state tournament and gained invaluable experience by competing in the two-day event Oct. 11 and 12 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Making their first state appearance since 2008, the Unicorns shot a 731 to finish 10th of 12 teams, behind champion Lima Central Catholic (647). They shot a 373 in the second round after opening with a 358.

“We came into the season with the goal of making it here, and we came into the experience with the idea of enjoying it and having fun,” coach Chris Ditello said. “The atmosphere and the nerves might have gotten to us, but we made it here and won the (program’s) first district championship.”

CSG expects to return four of its five state participants next season.

Junior Kate Kramer led the Vikings with a 170 to tie for 28th of 71 golfers, behind medalist Kyleigh Dull (137) of Kansas Lakota. Also competing for CSG were junior Caroline Kromalic and sophomore Emily Bruce (both 188, tied for 51st), senior Vara Mehra (191, 55th) and freshman Emma Kim (193, tied for 58th).

Lakewood’s Ella Wigal, the individual qualifier from the Central District, tied for 12th with a 153.

CSG had advanced to state by winning the district title with a 350 on Sept. 30 at Darby Creek, finishing nine strokes ahead of runner-up Lakewood.

