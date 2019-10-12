Two days after Pickerington North girls tennis player Cassie Alcala became a four-time Division I state qualifier, she became a three-time district champion.

Alcala defeated Olentangy Liberty’s Maddie Atway 6-3, 6-0 in the district final Oct. 12 at Reynoldsburg, ending her prep career on a 12-match winning streak at the district level. Alcala, a Toledo commit who defeated Liberty’s Dani Schoenly 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a semifinal, was state runner-up as a sophomore.

“It’s crazy to think how far I’ve come. To be a four-time state qualifier, I feel like it’s a great accomplishment. It’s not something you can just say about anyone,” Alcala said. “I like where my game is. My serve has come a long way. It’s something that fits into my game now.”

Schoenly finished third, defeating Olentangy’s Nour Khayat 7-5, 6-4 in the third-place match.

Atway beat Khayat in the other semifinal, 6-2, 6-3.

Dublin Jerome’s Reagan Resor and Katherine Wang won the doubles title, defeating Olentangy Orange’s Kortney Reed and Erin Storrer 7-5, 6-1 in a semifinal and teammates Arya Dudipala and Lalasa Nagireddy 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Dudiapala and Nagireddy beat Upper Arlington’s Ella Hazelbaker and Wendy Shi 6-1, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

Hazelbaker and Shi won the third-place match, 6-0, 6-4 over Reed and Storrer.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advanced to the state tournament Oct. 18 and 19 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Division II

Academy’s Ratliff, Wellington doubles team earn state berths

Columbus Academy’s Sydni Ratliff won the district championship on her home court Oct. 12, defeating teammate Alex Graham 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles final, Wellington’s Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi edged Worthington Christian’s Abby Mayotte and Meghan Mayotte 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Only the district champions advance to state in Division II.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave