Week 8 has been one of the most anticipated weeks of the high school football season -- if not the most anticipated -- for a few years now.

Some particularly strong rivalry games, such as Dublin Coffman-Hilliard Davidson, Olentangy Liberty-Olentangy, Pickerington Central-Pickerington North and Westerville North-Westerville South, fall on this week for the fourth consecutive season.

Some teams are firmly in must-win territory when it comes to league championships or playoff berths, while a handful of others already have all but clinched postseason spots and are in "control own destiny" territory according to JoeEitel.com, which is, to say the least, dependable when it comes to tracking computer points.

Here are five things we expect heading into Week 8:

1. Davidson and Reynoldsburg could be among the teams facing "must-win" situations.

While Davidson's 10-7 loss to Upper Arlington on Oct. 11 might not have been a complete shock, given the rivalry aspect and UA coach Jeremey Scally having spent 14 seasons as a Wildcats assistant, 5-1 Reynoldsburg losing 29-28 at home to winless Gahanna turned heads across the area.

The Raiders were projected to be fifth this week in Division I, Region 3, four spots ahead of Davidson. Reynoldsburg will try to break a two-game losing streak when it plays host to Grove City on Thursday, Oct. 17, while Davidson visits powerful Coffman the next night for a game that could make or break the Wildcats' playoff hopes.

The top eight teams in each region make the playoffs.

2. The Pickerington rivalry game is for first place in the OCC-Ohio Division and much more.

At 6-1, Central's visit to 4-3 North on Friday, Oct. 18, doubles as a showdown between the co-leaders of the OCC-Ohio -- both are 2-0 -- and a game from which the winner should effectively clinch a playoff berth.

Central was projected to be second and North fourth in Region 3. The Panthers are that high in the region because they've handed two 6-1 teams -- Coffman and Olentangy Orange -- their only loss and upset previously unbeaten Reynoldsburg on Oct. 4.

3. An all-CCL week could determine almost all of their playoff hopes.

The second of three weeks in which the four CCL teams play each other -- the first was Week 6 and the third will be Week 10 -- pits teams that appear to be squarely in the playoffs against teams trying to break into the top eight in their respective regions.

Hartley plays Watterson on Oct. 18 at Ohio Dominican in a game between teams projected to be first and 11th, respectively, in Division III, Region 11. The other league game that night, with DeSales visiting St. Charles, has a Cardinals team currently on the outside looking in in Division II, Region 8 against a Stallions team that should play in Week 11 even if it goes 2-1 to end the regular season.

DeSales was projected to be fourth in Region 8 this week, seven spots ahead of the Cardinals.

4. Marion-Franklin could be Walnut Ridge's last hurdle toward a perfect regular season.

The Scots, who visit Marion-Franklin on Oct. 18, reasserted their dominance atop the City League-South on Oct. 11 with a 58-14 rout of previously undefeated Columbus South, and the Red Devils are the last team with a winning record that Walnut Ridge will play during the regular season.

On a schedule comprised of nine City League teams, the only team to stay within 20 points of the Scots this year has been Watkins Memorial, in a 24-13 win in Week 2.

Walnut Ridge went 9-0 in 1976 but never has been 10-0.

5. The high school football weekend starts early, including a few rivalry contests.

Thursday games are nothing new, but this week features three games on Thursday, Oct. 17, with Central Crossing at Westland, Westerville Central at Orange and Westerville North at Westerville South.

The relative glut of Thursday games is due in part to the Ohio State-Northwestern game the next night.

The Orange-Central winner will stay in the thick of the competitive OCC-Buckeye race.

