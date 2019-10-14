The top six teams in the Super 7 poll were on the ballots of all voters and remained in the same spots as last week, with Olentangy Liberty remaining a unanimous No. 1 pick. The No. 7 spot was interesting as four teams received votes to take the spot previously held by Canal Winchester, led by resurgent Pickerington North, which grabbed four votes. Olentangy Orange took three and DeSales and Walnut Ridge each had two.

Below is the poll as selected by ThisWeekSPORTS.com writers. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Olentangy Liberty (7-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Westerville South 37-20. Next game: Friday at Olentangy. Last week: No. 1

2. Pickerington Central (6-1), 60 points. Last game: Def. Lancaster 34-0. Next game: Friday at Pickerington North. Last week: No. 2

3. Groveport (6-1), 51 points. Last game: Def. Canal Winchester 28-0. Next game: Friday at Newark. Last week: No. 3

4. Dublin Coffman (6-1), 46 points. Last game: Def. Central Crossing 49-7. Next game: Friday at Hilliard Davidson. Last week: No. 4

5. Westerville Central (6-1) 34 points. Last game: Def. Westerville North 21-0. Next game: Thursday at Olentangy Orange. Last week: No. 5

6. Hartley (6-1), 27 points. Last game: Def. Austintown-Fitch 21-14. Next game: Friday vs. Watterson at Ohio Dominican. Last week: No. 6

7. Pickerington North (4-3), 4 points. Last game: Def. Grove City 38-13. Next game: Friday vs. Pickerington Central. Last week: Not ranked

Also receiving votes: Olentangy Orange 3, DeSales 2, Walnut Ridge 2

Dropped out: No. 7 Canal Winchester

