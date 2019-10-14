The Hartley and Watterson football teams head into their CCL matchup Friday, Oct. 18, at Ohio Dominican already living at a high stress level.

Every decision going forward could determine whether the Eagles make the playoffs considering they're 5-2 but have only one victory over a team with a winning record.

Watterson held off a late rally attempt by Youngstown Ursuline to win 35-34 on Oct. 11 but was projected to be 11th in Division III, Region 11 heading into its matchup with the Hawks, who are 6-1 and were projected to be first in the region.

While the Eagles need a win over Hartley as well as a victory Nov. 1 at St. Charles to have any hopes of a league title share, the Hawks are 1-0 in the league.

Hartley is coming off a 21-14 win Oct. 11 at Austintown Fitch in which it didn't score in the second half and also held off a late comeback attempt.

Watterson leads the all-time series 29-10, but Hartley has won the past seven matchups, including 49-28 last season.

"The kids had to play well and find a way to win (over Austintown Fitch)," Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. "It wasn't perfect, but that's why I was really proud of the kids to get a great win.

"We've got two big CCL games coming up (including a matchup against DeSales on Oct. 31) against the two best teams and we need to give it our best to have a chance to win it."

The Eagles led Ursuline 35-21 but gave up a 33-yard touchdown pass from Matt Reardon to Dean Boyd with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left. The Fighting Irish then got the ball back with 46 seconds to go and got a 63-yard touchdown pass from Reardon to Boyd on the final play of regulation but were unable to convert on a two-point conversion pass.

Eagles quarterback Jake Hoying completed 29 of 39 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores, and Tommy Bair rushed 27 times for 138 yards and one score and had five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Young had seven catches for 93 yards and one score.

"It was a nail-biter, but our kids made one more play than they did and I'll give our kids all the credit," coach Brian Kennedy said.

"Our kids were down 21-7, but they didn't put their heads down and kept fighting. We just kept grinding and I'm just so proud of the way our kids competed. Winning is always better than losing, and we've got a challenge (against Hartley)."

The Hawks are closer to being at full strength with the return of wide receiver and defensive back Angelo Evans, who missed several weeks with an injury.

He scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miles Fleming in the second quarter against Austintown Fitch to give the Hawks a 21-7 lead.

Hartley's defense made the lead stand despite not having starting defensive lineman Daniel Tooson, who has been out with an injury but is expected to play against the Eagles.

Jalan January rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and Fleming had 127 yards rushing, including an 84-yard touchdown.

"(Evans is) a two-way starter, a three-year starter and a four-year letterman who lettered on the (2016) state championship team," Burchfield said.

"He's one of our best football players, so for him to be on the field makes us tremendously better. We had Daniel Tooson out the last couple weeks and he'll be back (this) week and that makes us better.

"It'll be a great football game between two traditional rivals and we're excited. Coach Kennedy has been doing a great job, their kids are excited and there's going to be a lot of enthusiasm."

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek