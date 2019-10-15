For the sixth week in a row, we have co-Players of the Week.

Harvest Prep’s Jaylen Jennings won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries and had two interceptions in a 21-15 overtime win over Ready. In overtime, Jennings scored the go-ahead touchdown and then sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone.

Whitehall’s Ni’Kai Cameron won our Twitter poll, receiving 53 percent of 280 votes over 24 hours. Cameron completed 15 of 19 passes for 310 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a score in a 48-27 win over Bexley.

The other finalists were Columbus East’s Deo Samuel Pierre and Marion-Franklin’s Jeremiah Tucker.

