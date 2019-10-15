While preparing this week for his fourth matchup in three seasons against the Pickerington Central football team's crosstown rival, senior quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw found numerous things to look forward to.

There's the hype involved in every matchup against North, which the Tigers have beaten seven consecutive times and hold a 12-3 all-time record against.

The game also has major implications in the OCC-Ohio Division title and Division I, Region 3 playoff races.

"There's a lot of big activities around the school," Crenshaw said. "They build it up. There's a pep rally and the student section does a little football game. I love the pressure it is to win the game and see which is better between Pickerington North and Pickerington Central."

Both teams enter their matchup Friday, Oct. 18, at North at 2-0 in the league and in prime position to make the postseason, even though the Panthers are 4-3 overall. Two of the teams North has beaten, Dublin Coffman (29-27 on Sept. 27) and Olentangy Orange (38-17 on Sept. 13), are 6-1 and Reynoldsburg, which the Panthers beat 21-16 on Oct. 4, is 5-2.

While Central has won three games in a row after losing to Groveport 19-14 on Sept. 20 and is 6-1 overall, the Panthers also are on a three-game winning streak after losing three of their first four.

"I started and played in both the regular season and the playoff game against Central (in 2017)," said North junior Jack Sawyer, who starts at quarterback and defensive end. "I just like how big and how excited the crowd is, how intense it is all the way through, the week of preparation that goes into it. Everything about it, you just love it."

Dictating play will be each team's dual-threat quarterback along with improving running games.

In a 34-0 win over Lancaster on Oct. 11, Central got 167 yards and three touchdowns on the ground from junior Nick Mosley while Crenshaw rushed for 53 yards and went 10-for-11 passing for 108 yards with one touchdown apiece to Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Jakii Alston.

Styles Jr., who announced Oct. 13 via Twitter that he has committed to play for Notre Dame, had five receptions against the Golden Gales.

For the season, Mosley has 887 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries, Crenshaw has rushed for 517 yards and eight touchdowns and has completed 55 of 80 passes for 854 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions and Styles Jr. has 24 receptions for 304 yards and four scores.

The Tigers run behind an offensive line that features seniors Anthony Lampron and Alec Hammer and junior Grant Meek. Senior Connor Burgess, who has been a starter on the offensive line but did not play against Lancaster because of injury, could return against the Panthers.

Central will face a North defense led by senior linebacker Javontae Robinson and senior lineman Lawson Vaughn, each of whom has 48 tackles, as well as Sawyer, who has 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

North is expected to play the rest of the season without junior defensive end Elijah Hawk, who is ineligible because of the OHSAA transfer rule after coming in from Groveport and contributing the first five games.

"Any time you play them, it's all about the line of scrimmage, who can win the line of scrimmage and who can tackle the best," Panthers coach Nate Hillerich said. "Their quarterback is a powerful runner and we've got to make sure we don't let Styles get behind us because he has speed."

North has found its "identity," according to Hillerich, since Sawyer took over full-time at quarterback in Week 4, with Sawyer completing 45 of 86 passes for 591 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and rushing for 291 yards and four scores on 53 carries.

In addition, junior running back Idris Lawrence has emerged for the Panthers, rushing for 535 yards and six scores on 138 carries.

Lawrence also has 22 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown, giving him the second-most receptions behind senior wide receiver Chris Scott, who has 42 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively for Central, senior end Ty Hamilton may suit up after not playing against Lancaster because of injury. Senior linebacker Dom Marasco and Styles Jr. have been other key leaders on defense.

"(I enjoy) the community and everything behind it, but (the North-Central game is) going to go a long way toward deciding computer points and deciding the OCC-Ohio (title), and it looks like a good week of weather," Tigers coach Jay Sharrett said. "One thing that jumps out is that they're taking care of the football. They're not being sloppy with it and the kicking game has really rewarded them. They're solid across the board."

