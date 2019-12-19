Molly Martin has stepped down after three seasons as Gahanna girls volleyball coach.

Under Martin, the Lions went 46-24 and won a Division I district championship in 2017 and an OCC-Ohio Division title this fall.

With a three-member senior class featuring two college commits in Annie Nie (Oakland) and Lexi Tatum (West Virginia Wesleyan), Gahanna finished 17-6 this past season after going 11-11 in 2018.

Martin had served as Gahanna’s freshman coach in 2008, junior varsity coach from 2009-11 and varsity assistant from 2012-14.

Her husband, Casey Martin, is an assistant football coach for Whitehall, and the couple has three children.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Martin said. “I ultimately made the decision for my family. A very hard decision given the love I have for both volleyball and Gahanna, but family is No. 1. I’ll remember winning a district championship in 2017, an OCC championship and OCC-Ohio Coach of the Year recognition this year and getting to coach some really great girls who have gone on to do some incredible things in college, both academically and athletically. … I’ll always be a huge supporter of the program and know that Gahanna volleyball will continue to be successful.”

