Bexley native Murphy Bromberg won the national title in women’s 10-meter diving during the USA Diving Winter National Championships on Dec. 21 in Minneapolis to qualify for the FINA Diving World Cup.

The 2013 Bexley graduate totaled 1,088.0 points in her three rounds of dives, defeating runner-up Delaney Schnell (1,047.95). Both qualified for the World Cup on April 21-26 in Tokyo.

“I was really proud of my consistency the entire week,” Bromberg told USA Diving for a story on teamusa.org. “I think I missed one dive maybe for 50 points or so, and that’s a big improvement.”

Bromberg, who competed at the University of Texas, participated in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 and will compete in the 2020 Trials.

