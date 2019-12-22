Bexley native Murphy Bromberg won the national title in women’s 10-meter diving during the USA Diving Winter National Championships on Dec. 21 in Minneapolis to qualify for the FINA Diving World Cup.

New Albany native David Dinsmore duplicated the feat the next day, winning the men’s 10-meter championship and earning a berth in the World Cup.

Bromberg, a 2013 Bexley graduate, totaled 1,088.0 points in her three rounds of dives, defeating runner-up Delaney Schnell (1,047.95). Both qualified for the World Cup on April 21-26 in Tokyo.

“I was really proud of my consistency the entire week,” Bromberg told USA Diving for a story on teamusa.org. “I think I missed one dive maybe for 50 points or so, and that’s a big improvement.”

Bromberg, who competed at the University of Texas, participated in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 and will compete in the 2020 Trials.

Dinsmore, a 2015 New Albany graduate who competes for the University of Miami, scored 1522.9 points, including a pool-record 547.15 in the semifinals Dec. 20. Runner-up Jordan Windle (1434.05) also qualified for the World Cup.

“I did three of the most consistent lists that I’ve done in a long time together this week. Coming off synchro, I was very confident and feeling good,” Dinsmore, who won a synchro 10-meter title Dec. 18, told USA Diving for a story on teamusa.org.

