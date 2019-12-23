Cincinnati Turpin assistant coach Rob Page will be the next football coach at Big Walnut, pending school board approval.

“I look forward to getting to work and helping our student-athletes grow in the classroom and on the football field,” Page said in an announcement Dec. 23 on Big Walnut’s athletics website. “Big Walnut has a rich tradition in athletics, and I am honored to be a part of the community. I look forward to helping build on this tradition.”

Page will replace Joe Weaver, who resigned after going 55-60 in 11 seasons. The Golden Eagles finished 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the OCC-Capital Division this fall and haven’t had a winning season since 2014, when they went 7-3.

Page was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Turpin, which led the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in scoring, rushing and passing this season. Turpin finished 10-1, losing to DeSales 27-13 in the first round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs.

Before joining the staff at Turpin, Page was the head coach at Reading. He has coaching experience at the collegiate level at Eastern Michigan, Mercyhurst and Wittenberg, and he played tight end at Wittenberg.

“I put a process in place to quickly move forward while staying relentlessly focused on finding the best coach possible,” athletics director Brian Shelton said. “Coach Page was diligent in his preparation, which was a common theme when checking his references.”

