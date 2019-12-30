Thomas Worthington has named Mike Picetti as its next football coach, pending school board approval.

Picetti had served as Hilliard Bradley’s defensive coordinator since 2017, and he previously was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Olentangy. He is an intervention specialist with the Olentangy Local School District.

Welcome to Cardinal Country Coach Picetti!

— TWHS Athletics (@TWHSAthletics)December 30, 2019

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to become the next head football coach at Thomas Worthington High School,” Picetti said in a statement Dec. 30. “This opportunity is truly a testament of hard work and dedication over the past 20 years. I look forward to building a program here that the community and alumni can be proud of for many years to come.”

Picetti will replace Matt Zingery, who stepped down after leading the Cardinals to a record of 11-19 overall and 6-15 in the OCC-Cardinal Division over three seasons.

“I am excited about the experience and leadership coach Picetti brings to our school community and football program,” athletics director Jen Goebel said in a statement.

“One of the things that stood out to me most about coach Picetti throughout the process is that he has a huge heart for kids and is old school in all the right ways. Coach Picetti has found a way to build and maintain relationships with his current and former players without compromising his high expectations for them on and off the football field.”

