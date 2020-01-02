The Ready community is mourning the death of sophomore Malachi Washington, the school announced on its Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 2.

Counselors and mental health professionals will be available at the school from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, to help with the grieving process. Mental health professionals also will be available at the school next week.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in the school’s gym, there will be a “formal prayer service to express our faith as a community and to pray for the Washington family as they face this most difficult time,” according to the Facebook post.

Washington was a member of the boys track and field team last spring and competed as a running back and defensive back for the football team this fall.

