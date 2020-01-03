Cody Thomas and Larry Sullivan will be Canal Winchester’s next boys and girls soccer coaches, respectively, pending school board approval.

Thomas comes to the Indians from OCC-Capital Division rival New Albany, where he was an assistant the past five seasons. He succeeds Erik Feinstein, who resigned in November after 22 seasons in which he led the Indians to eight league championships and two Division I district titles.

Sullivan succeeds Alex Wentz, under whom he served as junior varsity coach the past four seasons.

“Talk about somebody who is an up-and-comer,” athletics director Pat Durbin said of Thomas. “He has created a vision for the program that aligned with our vision of the program. We’re very excited to have him.

“(Sullivan) has a lot of energy and a lot of ideas and a lot of experience. He knows our young ladies very well. He was a great mentor to (Wentz) and I think he’ll step right in and do a wonderful job.”

In four seasons, Wentz went 45-18-10 overall and 14-2-4 in the OCC-Capital with two league championships and a Division I district runner-up finish in 2017.

Thomas is the third former New Albany assistant since 2017 to become a head coach, after Adam Gatton (Big Walnut) and Noah Davidson (Westerville North).

Last season, the boys team went 5-9-3 overall and 3-2 in the league, finishing third behind champion Groveport (5-0), and lost to Dublin Scioto 3-0 in the first round of the Division I district tournament.

The girls team went 9-5-5 overall and 4-0-1 in the OCC-Capital, tying Big Walnut for the league title, and lost to Gahanna 1-0 in a district semifinal.

