With CCL play about to begin, DeSales girls basketball coach Erick Herzberg is emphasizing full-court schemes and handling pressure defense.

Those weaknesses were exposed in a few early losses, including a 69-35 setback at Watkins Memorial on Dec. 7 and a 51-21 loss at Dublin Scioto on Dec. 14.

If the Stallions improve in those areas during the second half of the regular season, senior guard Erin Burns could a big reason why.

After primarily playing shooting guard the past three years, Burns moved to the point this season and has thrived. She is averaging 10.9 points, leading the Stallions to an 8-4 record entering their CCL opener Thursday, Jan. 9, at home against Hartley.

"Each week, (Burns) is advancing in her skills," Herzberg said. "She is bringing the ball up cleaner. She is seeing things. She's distributing as well as being a good scorer for us. Her shooting is much better and she is taking that offensive burden on her team's shoulders, but in two or three games she has had (college) coaches looking at her. She is dealing with all that and still playing well."

Burns came off the bench as a freshman and earned a starting role during her sophomore season.

After missing the end of her junior season with a right ankle injury, she scored a career-high 21 points Dec. 4 in a 47-32 win over Westerville Central, including five 3-pointers.

"Three years ago, I was just a role player so I was put in the corner to shoot if I got the ball. Playing defense was a big role for me, too," Burns said. "Now, I am leading the team. I'm handling the ball, calling out plays and helping people and talking everyone through everything.

"I've worked a lot on my shot, but I really focus on hustling. If I'm not hustling, then I'm not in the game."

Burns played two seasons with her older sister, Emma, who scored 1,284 points at DeSales and now plays at Capital University. Emma Burns, the Stallions' fifth all-time leading scorer, was named Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 16 after averaging 19.5 points and shooting 45.8 percent from the floor in two victories.

Emma and Erin Burns' parents, Marty and Candy, played basketball at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana.

"My sister really pushed me. We'd always get up early to shoot before school," Erin Burns said. "She helped me with my work ethic. She gave it to me straight. She'd never sugarcoat stuff and that's what would get me going."

Herzberg believes that even with just half a season left in Burns' high school career, she has yet to reach her potential.

"I don't think we've seen her best shooting," Herzberg said. "I don't know if Erin, at the beginning of the year, was a pure, natural point guard. If I had to pick a perfect position for her, she was probably more of a shooting guard. She was put into a role and she has accepted it and developed the skills she needs. We rely on her to bring the ball up against a lot of pressure and she doesn't take a lot of bad shots. She doesn't force anything. She takes good, in-rhythm shots.

"She is a heck of an asset for us."

Boys basketball team enjoying strong start

The boys basketball team is in first place atop the CCL and has won eight of 11 games overall thanks in part to balanced scoring, but coach Pat Murphy likes much more about his team than what shows in statistics.

"We've had some good wins and a bad loss (80-51 at Newark in the championship game of the Newark Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28)," Murphy said. "After reflecting on our first (11) games, to be (8-3) overall and (4-0) in the league, that's a good start to accomplishing all the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year. ...

"The strength of this group is that they are a bunch of skilled guys who work well together. We (were) shooting 39 percent from 3-point range (through nine games) and 75 percent at the free-throw line. Those are high-level numbers that if you can sustain that into the tournament, you have the chance to have a really great year."

Desmond Watson is averaging a team-leading 22.6 points, including two outings with 30 or more, followed by Kobe Righter (11.8) and Austin Mann (11.0).

Watson had 36 points Jan. 3 in a 75-64 win at St. Charles.

Murphy does want to see faster starts from his team. The Stallions overcame a 22-8 first-quarter deficit Dec. 20 at Ready to win 63-54 and, the next night in a 56-43 home win over Dresden Tri-Valley, trailed 13-9 after the first quarter but recovered to lead 34-20 at halftime.

"We play great second and third quarters but not (first quarters) and I have no idea why," Murphy said. "It's great that we are able to finish strong, but nobody wants to start a game eight or 10 points down."

Hockey team seeking breakthrough

The hockey team will seek its first win of the season Friday, Jan. 10, when it plays Watterson at Chiller Dublin, but signs of progress have been evident for the Stallions despite records of 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the CHC.

DeSales was shut out five times in its first six games and gave up 10 goals or more four times in that span. The Stallions scored a season-high eight goals in a 13-8 loss to Scioto on Dec. 28 at Chiller Easton.

"Coming from (lower levels), the young guys are starting to find out how to play varsity hockey. We're just a young, inexperienced team," coach Darcy Cahill said. "It's all about teaching them to play and compete at the level we need. Hockey in this area is pretty good and getting better. The leadership on the team is good. They're figuring it out all the way across the board."

According to Cahill, offensive leaders have included A.J. Cagnina and Michael Friess. Mateo Muller has helped lead the defense in front of goaltender Chris Henderson.

All are freshmen.

"Nine freshmen came in this year and it's my understanding that we'll have the same number (of freshmen) next year," Cahill said. "The guys will figure things out. It's a process."

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the DeSales boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, gymnastics, hockey and swimming & diving teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Beechcroft

Jan. 14 -- At Granville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 9 -- Home vs. Hartley

Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Beechcroft

BOWLING

*Jan. 10 -- Boys: St. Charles at Capri Lanes

*Jan. 13 -- Mifflin at HP Lanes

*Jan. 15 -- Hartley at Holiday Lanes

GYMNASTICS

Jan. 10 -- Pacer Invitational at Marion County Fairgrounds

HOCKEY

*Jan. 10 -- Watterson at Chiller Dublin. The Stallions lost to the Eagles 7-0 on Nov. 22 and 10-1 on Nov. 30.

*Jan. 11 -- Gahanna at Chiller Easton. The Stallions lost to the Lions 14-0 on Nov. 28 and 13-0 on Dec. 1.

*Jan. 12 -- Dublin Scioto at Chiller Easton. The Stallions lost to the Irish 13-8 on Dec. 28.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 10-11 -- Northeast Classic at Branin Natatorium in Canton

*League contest