Citing family reasons, Bryan Schoonover has resigned as Groveport Madison football coach on the heels of the best season in program history.

Schoonover, a 1998 Groveport graduate, led the Cruisers to a 10-3 overall record, a share of their first league championship since 1982 and a Division I, Region 3 runner-up finish last fall. He was named co-Coach of the Year in the state after Groveport set a program record for wins, earned its first playoff victory in 12 years and won two games in the same postseason for the first time.

“This season was extremely special. What we did has never happened around here,” said Schoonover, who resigned Jan. 6 and informed players of his decision later in the day. “But the greatest thing in the world I can be called is ‘dad’ and the second-greatest is ‘coach.’ This was a family-based decision. My wife has made sacrifices for me to put in the time to be head coach here. We’re a football family; it’s important to us. But we’ve talked since the end of the season and right now, I can’t give everything I have for our offseason program.”

Schoonover was 29-44 overall and 13-28 in league play in seven seasons with the Cruisers, including a 0-10 season in 2017.

This fall, Groveport went 4-1 in the OCC-Capital Division to share first place with Canal Winchester and New Albany.

The Cruisers’ losses came against Olentangy Liberty (24-21 on Sept. 27), New Albany (35-7 on Nov. 1) and Pickerington Central (23-7 in the regional final Nov. 22). Groveport had defeated Central 19-14 on Sept. 20, the Cruisers’ first win over the Tigers since 1990.

Schoonover did not rule out a return to coaching.

“I’m not getting ‘congratulations on your retirement’ from anybody,” he said. “It’ll be different not being on the sidelines this fall, but I will still support our guys in everything they do. It’s just time to step back and be with my family right now.”

