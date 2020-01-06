Last season, the Gahanna Lincoln boys basketball team saw its 10-year run of reaching at least a Division I district semifinal come to an end.

Nearly every player who contributed to the Lions last season returned this winter, and they played like a much more polished and confident unit during a perfect first half of the season.

The Lions beat Lancaster 74-49 on Jan. 2 to improve to 4-0 in the OCC-Ohio Division and defeated Linden-McKinley 62-46 on Jan. 4 in The Challenge at Pickerington North to improve to 11-0 overall before playing Olentangy Liberty on Jan. 7.

Sophomore forward Javan Simmons noticed immediately that he was involved in something special since joining the program in the offseason after playing for Hartley during its Division II district championship run a year ago.

"Last year when I was at Hartley, they welcomed me with open arms, but it's been more of the same here," Simmons said. "I've never met a group of guys that just wanted to work with me so much. I didn't know the offense at first and they said, 'We've got you.' Even when I'm missing layups, they're like, 'You've got it.' It's a brotherhood around here. We don't look down on one another."

Simmons played for Gahanna Middle School West before enrolling at Hartley last winter.

After becoming a rotational player late last season for the Hawks, the 6-foot-5 sophomore forward has teamed with 6-5 junior Maceo Williams to provide depth in the interior for a Lions team that already knew about the potential of its backcourt.

Point guard Sean Jones, who already has a Division I scholarship offer from Kent State despite being a sophomore, upped his scoring average from 13.5 points last season to 17.2 through 11 games this season.

He missed two games in December because of injury, but it didn't hinder the progress of the Lions, who picked up a 53-50 victory over one of the area's top Division I teams, Walnut Ridge, on Dec. 21 at Capital University, as well as a 44-42 victory Dec. 13 over Pickerington North, which was a Division I regional runner-up last winter.

Through 11 games, Williams was averaging 11.5 points and scored 20 in a 61-46 win over Westerville South on Dec. 10 when Jones was out, and Simmons was averaging 5.5 points.

Seniors Zane Leitwein (8.2 points per game) and Nate Staib (5.5 ppg) and junior Jarius Jones (9.2 ppg) have been other key players for the Lions, who close the first round of league play Friday, Jan. 10, at Pickerington Central.

The Walnut Ridge game marked the only time through 11 contests that Gahanna had given up 50 points in a game all season.

"Last year, we were a pretty young team and weren't very experienced," Williams said. "This year, we just have a better mindset and have just had to come out strong. We can't let it go. Not every game is going to be easy, so we have to be tough every game. Our goal is to get to the states and it starts with going the same way we've been doing."

Bowling squads out to strong starts

The bowling teams return to league action Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Hilliard Davidson at HP Lanes holding records of 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the COHSBC-B Division.

The boys team has surpassed more than 2,000 pins in each of its league matches, with its season high coming in a 2,392-1,886 victory over Whitehall on Dec. 5.

Nathan Minzler, the team's only senior, is leading the Lions with a 207.9 average, followed by sophomores Kevin Foit (192.0) and Eddy Pax (186.1) and juniors DeAndre Quiero (183.9) and James Walther (169.5).

"The team is off to a hot start," coach Cris Ferrante said. "We dominated in early matches and got by a couple close scares.

"We have a strong core unit of five guys that all can put up big scores. We only had nine boys try out this year, so we can't even field a full (junior varsity) team. We're torn between letting the younger guys bowl j.v. to get experience or bringing them up to varsity to back up our core group. Our team focus and emphasis on spare shooting is the difference in putting up consistent scores."

While the boys team is fourth in the entire COHSBC in team average at 935.8, the girls are second at 837.2 behind only Olentangy (856.4).

Junior Lilu Smith is second in the COHSBC in average at 201.1, followed by sophomores Lindzi Oakman (164.4) and Addison Watson (162.8), senior Jalynn Johnson (161.8), sophomores Kaitlyn Mundschenk (156.8) and Tori Richardson (156.4) and senior Aubree Packer (153.2).

Wrestlers prep for league opener

The wrestling team begins OCC-Ohio action Thursday, Jan. 9, at home against Pickerington North.

Last season, the Lions lost to the Panthers 40-31 and went on to finish fifth in the league at 1-4 while the Panthers went 2-3 to place fourth.

North features junior Micah Norwood, who was the Division II state runner-up at 138 pounds last season at Hartley before transferring, as well as seven returning Division I district qualifiers.

While Norwood has grown and could compete at 160 or 170 when the teams meet, two of Gahanna's top wrestlers have been junior Charles Williams (132) and senior Paolo Dragin (160).

The Lions finished 13th (194 points) in the 20-team West Jefferson Invitational held Dec. 27 and 28, behind champion Pemberville Eastwood (441), as Williams finished first and Dragin placed third.

Also placing in the top eight in their respective weight classes were junior Ricky Alli (fifth at 182), freshman Gavin Larrison (seventh at 106) and sophomore Chandler Block (eighth at 145).

Gahanna finished third (143) in the 16-team East Knox Invitational on Dec. 21 behind Marion Pleasant (310.5) and Liberty Union (193) as Williams won a title, Alli was runner-up and Larrison and freshman Elijah Lee (120) placed third.

Also placing were juniors Mason Schumacher (fifth at 138) and Marcus Rogers (sixth at 152) and sophomore Lamond Rhodes (fourth at heavyweight).

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Gahanna Lincoln boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, hockey and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 10 -- At Pickerington Central

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 10 -- Home vs. Pickerington Central. The Lions lost to the Tigers 61-56 on Dec. 3.

BOWLING

*Jan. 14 -- Hilliard Davidson at HP Lanes

*Jan. 15 -- Pickerington North at Rule 3

HOCKEY

*Jan. 10 -- Columbus Academy at Chiller Easton

*Jan. 11 -- DeSales at Chiller Easton

WRESTLING

*Jan. 9 -- Home vs. Pickerington North

Jan. 11 -- Porter Memorial at Hilliard Bradley

*League contest