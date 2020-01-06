The Hartley girls basketball team accomplished one of its biggest goals of the first half of the season by settling into its identity.

The Hawks, who open CCL action Thursday, Jan. 9, at DeSales, know they can lean offensively on junior guard/forward Kami Kortokrax, who was averaging 20.5 points through nine games.

Hartley has just two seniors in Faith Matfield, who is in her first season on varsity, and Sa'Haia Clark-Lee, who battled pneumonia and a concussion early in the season and missed one game and several practices.

Despite not having much experience, the Hawks are 8-2 after defeating Independence 57-49 on Jan. 4.

"We're young, but our kids work hard, they practice hard and we're just inexperienced," coach Donald Dennis said. "We're getting experience every game and trying to work hard off that so we can get the next one.

"(Kortokrax) is a big, strong kid who's mentally tough, physically tough and doesn't mind getting banged around on the inside. She finishes around the basket and that's exactly what we ask her to do."

Hartley opened with a 66-58 loss to Granville on Nov. 26 but have allowed more than 50 points just one other time in a 57-49 loss to Canal Winchester on Dec. 14.

Granville is one of the area's better Division II teams and Canal Winchester is a Division I team that was 8-3 before playing Lancaster on Jan. 7.

The Hawks have won five games in a row since losing to the Indians, including beating St. Louis Vashon 42-29 on Dec. 29 and St. Louis Miller Career Academy 42-35 on Dec. 28 in games at Cincinnati Winton Woods.

"The first part of our schedule has a lot of challenging teams that are really aggressive and as the season goes on, we're learning how to deal with the aggression and fight through it and learn how to score," Kortokrax said. "(Clark-Lee) gets (rebounds) like crazy, so not having her at the beginning of the year was a challenge, but getting her back just adds to the chemistry because she's a great teammate.

"Everyone has had to step up their game. Me scoring more is just a factor of everyone working to get the ball. Our defense is really unstoppable. We get so many steals, blocks and assists that it's really insane what everyone comes to do."

DeSales went just 6-17 overall and 1-6 in the CCL last season but looks to be more of a threat heading into the league schedule as it is 8-4.

The Hawks, who shared the CCL title with Watterson last season after winning the league title outright the season before, have six other non-league games scheduled.

Among those is a home matchup Jan. 18 against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in the Battle at the Hawks Nest.

The Hartley-Walsh Jesuit matchup is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. as the finale of a seven-game event that also includes Watterson as well as several other Catholic programs from Ohio and West Virginia.

"We're young, so we're building together from the bottom up," junior guard Milayna Williams said. "Being able to work together is really nice. It's a learning process. There's definitely been a lot of team talks, building each other up and having each other's backs."

Boys basketball team battling inexperience

The boys basketball team is 0-2 in the CCL as it continues league action Friday, Jan. 10, at home against Watterson and Saturday, Jan. 11, at home against Ready. The matchup with the Silver Knights was rescheduled from Dec. 6.

The Hawks defeated Marion-Franklin 54-42 on Jan. 4 and were 2-5 overall before playing Logan on Jan. 7.

"We're young and inexperienced," coach Randy Kortokrax said. "We do have a couple seniors that play, but things are about where I thought we'd be at. Part of it is my decision until we get in what we've got, (our system is) kind of vanilla yet. We don't have a lot of (our offensive and defensive sets) in."

After opening with a 49-36 loss to Grandview on Nov. 30 at Pickerington North, Hartley beat Mansfield St. Peter's 51-40 on Dec. 7 as senior forward Kylan Kortokrax scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Junior forwards Will Miller and Nico Thomas, junior guards Braden Blanchard and Dejon Donnell and sophomore forward Amari Gaston also have been filling key roles.

Miller had 18 points and Gaston and Kortokrax both scored 11 in a 66-49 loss to DeSales on Dec. 13.

Then in a 66-44 loss to St. Charles on Dec. 20, Gaston scored 15 and Miller added 12.

"Really, we've got about four guys that are about even," coach Kortokrax said. "We don't really have a star, which is good and bad. They all get along, but we've got four guys that are capable of being a leading scorer every night and the hard part is getting our fifth and sixth guys. We're definitely getting better, but we've just got to be patient. When the other team hits a run, we kind of panic because we don't have game experience."

Bowlers return to league action

The bowling teams returned after a 20-day break from COHSBC action to face Ready on Jan. 8 at Holiday Lanes.

Entering that match, the boys team was 4-2 overall and in the COHSBC-D Division and 2-2 in the CCL and the girls team was 3-3 overall, 3-2 in the COHSBC-D and 1-3 in the CCL.

The boys team's best score through six matches came in a 2,215-2,100 loss to DeSales on Dec. 12 at Capri Lanes as Ayden Jordan averaged 194.5, Marlin Yarborough averaged 192.5 and Victor Jackson averaged 176.5.

In COHSBC action through six matches, Yarborough and Jackson were averaging 174.7 and 174.6, respectively, followed by Jordan (170.5), Bradley Teynor (168.0) and Shane Shultz (167.4).

The girls team beat Watterson 1,551-1,540 on Dec. 11 at Holiday Lanes as Libby Erwin averaged 156, Kayleigh Donovan averaged 137 and Samarra Pointer averaged 120.5.

Erwin was leading the Hawks in COHSBC action through six matches with a 149.1 average, followed by Maria Kelley (121.7), Donovan (117.8) and Pointer (115.5).

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Hartley boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 10 -- Home vs. Watterson

*Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Ready

Jan. 14 -- Home vs. Upper Arlington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 9 -- At DeSales

Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Cincinnati Trailblazers

Jan. 14 -- At Pickerington North

BOWLING

*Jan. 9 -- Walnut Ridge at HP Lanes

*Jan. 10 -- Hamilton Township at Holiday Lanes

*Jan. 13 -- St. Charles at Holiday Lanes

*Jan. 15 -- DeSales at Holiday Lanes

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 9 -- At Columbus Academy

WRESTLING

Jan. 9 -- At Bexley

Jan. 15 -- At Galion Northmor

*League contest