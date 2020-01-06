At the season’s midpoint, two central Ohio boys basketball teams and two girls squads remain undefeated.

The Gahanna boys team, which had last season end with a second-round Division I district tournament loss, has bounced back to start 11-0 and is ranked No. 1 in our latest Super 7 poll.

Also unbeaten in boys basketball is No. 2 Columbus South, which will get a big test Jan. 7 when it plays at Walnut Ridge.

The Scots handed Hilliard Bradley its first loss, 45-44 on Jan. 4, and are fourth behind the No. 3 Jaguars.

In the girls Super 7, Africentric has dropped to No. 3 after opening the season at No. 1. The Nubians have two losses, but both are to teams ranked in the MaxPreps.com top 25 national rankings.

Watterson is 11-0 and Dublin Coffman is 10-0, and they are in the top two spots, respectively. The Eagles have won all but one of their games by double digits while the Shamrocks haven’t taken a step back after losing their all-time leading scorer in Ohio State freshman Jacy Sheldon.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 6:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (11-0)

2. Columbus South (10-0)

3. Hilliard Bradley (9-1)

4. Walnut Ridge (6-2)

5. Thomas Worthington (9-2)

6. Pickerington North (8-3)

7. Pickerington Central (6-3)

GIRLS

1. Watterson (11-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (10-0)

3. Africentric (9-2)

4. Pickerington Central (9-1)

5. Westerville South (8-2)

6. Hilliard Bradley (9-2)

7. Westerville North (8-3)