BOYS BASKETBALL

Groveport’s Scotty Lomax scored 31 points in a 68-56 victory over Newark on Jan. 3 and then had 29 points in a 69-61 win over Centennial on Jan. 4. Lomax had five 3-pointers against the Wildcats and six against the Stars.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Africentric’s Sakima Walker finished with 20 points, including going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots as her team beat Chicago Kenwood 46-43 on Jan. 4.

