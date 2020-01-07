Connor Euton cruised through the Medina Invitational Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28 to win the 138-pound weight class, but he wasn't satisfied.

After enjoying the moment, the Westerville North sophomore wrestler went back to work, trying to figure out what he could do to get better.

Euton placed eighth at Medina last winter and watched as 2019 graduate Mitch Potterf won the title at 189. He didn't forget and wanted his own Medina moment.

"That was really cool," Euton said. "Last year, I saw Mitch win it and knew I had to win that.

"After I did it, I realized that it was real. I had done it, but then I went back and watched my matches and realized, my gosh, I could have done this or I could have scored here. But in the moment, it was really special."

Euton went 5-0 at Medina with two pins and a technical fall. In the championship match, he won by a 12-3 major decision over Lebanon's Luke Marsh. The two have a history on the mat.

"When I was in the sixth grade, (Marsh) beat me 6-3 in the middle school state (tournament)," Euton said. "I saw he was there last year and I hoped he wasn't in my weight class, but this year was different. I told myself it didn't matter because he was going to lose. I finally got him."

Euton qualified for the Division I state tournament last winter, going 1-2. Coach David Grant said Euton was transformed by the experience.

"I think that the experience helps because that trip to the state tournament changes you," Grant said. "I think it opens things to what you can expect and what it takes to get there. You don't waste a practice after that. He's more focused on his training."

Nico Candido (160) and Gabe Ohle (113) both placed sixth at Medina.

"You place at that tournament, you've done something," said Grant, whose team finished 16th (91.5 points) behind champion Lebanon (151) as 44 teams scored. "We felt we should have had more place, but we get what we get and we don't throw a fit. We test ourselves and come back and get ready for the next one."

Euton improved to 20-0 while winning at 138 in the Kevin Cleveland Memorial Tournament on Jan. 4 at Dublin Scioto. He had three pins before defeating West Chester Lakota West's Benjamin Whatley with an 18-3 technical fall in the final.

"Every day I work harder than I did the day before," Euton said. "I try to train myself to think that I'm not tired. Your body is not actually tired, it's just your brain telling you that you're tired.

"Last year, I was content with breaking a good sweat, but now I want to destroy myself and be in pain. That's how I go about it."

Jake Gooding (120) was runner-up at Scioto while Jacob Grant (152) and John Holzapfel (220) placed fourth and Sylvester Bockarie (145) was seventh. North finished third (147) of 21 teams behind Oregon Clay (248) and Centerville (199.5).

In girls wrestling, Melania Szawranskyj (126) was fourth in the 24-team Pioneer Classic on Jan. 4 at Olentangy Orange. The Warriors tied Briggs for 20th (11) behind champion Casstown Miami East (141).

Perkins brothers lead boys basketball team

Seniors Chace and Charles Perkins have led the boys basketball team through 11 games.

Charles Perkins, a 6-foot-4 post player, was averaging 14.3 points and Chace Perkins, a 6-1 guard/forward, was averaging 11.0. Camden Ledford was averaging 9.4 and Noah Lawrence was averaging 8.0.

The Warriors were 4-7 overall before playing Marysville on Jan. 7.

North dropped to 2-2 in the OCC-Buckeye Division after losing to Westerville South 60-57 on Jan. 3. Ledford and Charles Perkins both scored 16 points and Chace Perkins added 10.

Soisson leads bowlers in scoring average

Sophia Soisson had a 199.9 average through four matches to lead the boys bowling team, which was 0-4 overall and in the COHSBC-A and 0-3 in the OCC-Buckeye before facing Olentangy Liberty on Jan. 7.

The Warriors do not have a girls team.

Ethan Moore (136.3) was next in average, followed by Cole Wright (130.5) and Cameron Wages (127.3).

