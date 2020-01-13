The Gahanna Lincoln boys basketball team continues to get it done, most recently with a 44-42 victory over Pickerington Central on Jan. 10 in a high-profile OCC-Ohio Division matchup.

While the Lions are now the area’s only undefeated team and No. 1 on our Super 7 poll, No. 2 Walnut Ridge continues to impress. After beating No. 3 Hilliard Bradley 45-44 on Jan. 4, the Scots moved into the driver’s seat in the City League-South with a 71-64 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 4 Columbus South on Jan. 7.

Pickerington Central clocks in at No. 7 again, just ahead of a group of teams that include Westerville South, Canal Winchester and Dublin Coffman.

In the girls rankings, Watterson and Coffman remain undefeated and in the top two spots, with Africentric staying at No. 3.

Gahanna beat Pickerington Central 68-63 on Jan. 10 and jumps into the rankings at No. 7 despite having six losses because it has faced the area’s toughest schedule to date.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 13:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (13-0)

2. Walnut Ridge (8-2)

3. Hilliard Bradley (11-1)

4. Columbus South (12-1)

5. Thomas Worthington (12-2)

6. Pickerington North (11-3)

7. Pickerington Central (8-4)

GIRLS

1. Watterson (13-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (13-0)

3. Africentric (10-2)

4. Pickerington Central (10-2)

5. Westerville South (9-3)

6. Bradley (11-2)

7. Gahanna (7-6)

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports