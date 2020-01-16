Brian Staats has stepped down after three seasons as Northland football coach.

Staats is leaving the program to serve as passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Alderson Broaddus University, a Division II program in Philippi, West Virginia.

Under Staats, the Vikings went 19-11, shared the City League-North Division title in 2017 and won it outright in 2018.

“He did a phenomenal job,” athletics director Mario Bowles said. “The success speaks for itself where we just missed the playoffs by a couple spots the first two years. Having an opportunity to coach football at the collegiate level was always a goal of his. It just kind of worked out for him that way and we wish him the best.”

According to Bowles, the position will remain open until Jan. 24, with interviews to follow and a new coach likely to be hired in February.

Staats previously coached Johnstown, Galion Northmor, Mifflin, Delaware, Bedford and Barberton before taking over at Northland. He also served as an assistant for the College of Wooster from 2010-12.

After going 7-3 in 2017 and 8-2 in ’18, Northland finished 4-6 last fall.

“This is the fifth day since we posted this, and we have probably 25 to 30 applicants so far,” Bowles said. “I’m excited about what’s next and we’ll continue to do the work. I’ll put together a panel to screen the applications and we’ll probably interview about seven to eight guys.”

