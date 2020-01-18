After becoming the Harvest Prep boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer last winter, senior Christopher Anthony reached another milestone Jan. 17.

Anthony scored his 2,000th career point on a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second quarter and went on to score 25 more points to finish with 32 for the game as his team beat Zanesville Rosecrans 63-51 at home.

“It feels amazing,” Anthony said. “It’s a great experience. I think people are kind of more excited for me than I am for myself right now so it feels great seeing everybody happy and also getting a team win.”

Anthony, who was the Division III state Player of the Year last season as the Warriors won the state championship, has guided the team to a 12-2 start that includes being 6-0 in the MSL-Cardinal Division.

He is averaging 25.2 points for Harvest Prep, which entered the game ranked first in the Division III state poll while Rosecrans was second in the Division IV state poll.

