Upper Arlington football coach Jeremey Scally has interviewed for the same position at Hilliard Davidson, where he was an assistant for 11 seasons before leaving to lead the Golden Bears last year.

News of Scally’s interview was announced to UA football families in a letter from principal Andrew Theado and athletics director Tony Pusateri. ThisWeek received a copy of the letter Jan. 18 from someone outside of the UA and Davidson programs.

“We are disappointed to share that coach Jeremey Scally has informed us that he is pursuing and has interviewed for the head football coach position at Hilliard Davidson,” the letter reads. “While decisions have not yet been made, we anticipate that he may be offered the coaching job.

“Coach Scally has been a great addition to our football family, and we hope he will be with our team for many years. That being said, we respect the decisions he needs to make for himself and his family.”

A message seeking comment was left with Scally. Davidson athletics director Nathan Bobek said the “process is still ongoing.”

Scally previously was an assistant at Davidson under Brian White, who stepped down Dec. 9 after 21 seasons. White is the program's all-time winningest coach, having compiled a 199-58 record with 17 postseason appearances, including Division I state championships in 2006 and 2009, and 12 OCC titles.

This past season, the Wildcats finished 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Central Division to share the league title with Dublin Coffman and UA.

After going 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Central in 2018 under Joel Cutler, who returned to his previous head-coaching job at Ready, UA went 6-4 in its first season under Scally and shared a league title with its two main rivals. The Bears defeated Davidson 10-7 on Oct. 11.

