What the Watterson girls basketball team has accomplished so far this winter hasn’t always been pretty, but it absolutely has been effective.

Including their 23-18 victory over DeSales on Jan. 16 in which they were held to two third-quarter points and neither team scored double digits in any quarter, the Eagles are 15-0 and remain first in the Super 7.

Africentric hasn’t lost to a team from Ohio and moves up to No. 2 after Dublin Coffman’s 74-66 loss Jan. 14 to Reynoldsburg.

Gahanna has six losses but also owns quality wins over Pickerington Central, Olentangy Liberty and two over Reynoldsburg and has moved up to No. 6, while Big Walnut has won six in a row and joins the rankings at No. 7.

The boys rankings feature the same seven teams as a week ago, with No. 6 Pickerington Central and No. 7 Pickerington North switching positions after the Tigers edged the Panthers 65-63 on Jan. 17 in three overtimes.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 20:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (15-0)

2. Walnut Ridge (11-2)

3. Hilliard Bradley (12-1)

4. Columbus South (14-1)

5. Thomas Worthington (12-3)

6. Pickerington Central (10-4)

7. Pickerington North (12-4)

GIRLS

1. Watterson (15-0)

2. Africentric (12-2)

3. Dublin Coffman (14-1)

4. Pickerington Central (11-2)

5. Westerville South (12-3)

6. Gahanna (9-6)

7. Big Walnut (12-2)

