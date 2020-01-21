More than two dozen football players from central Ohio are among those who have been chosen to compete in the Ohio North-South All-Star Classic, which features two games April 25 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

The game for players in Divisions IV-VII will be held at noon, and the Divisions I-III contest is slated for 4 p.m.

Among those selected for the Divisions I-III game are Westerville South running back Michael Mansaray, who was the district’s Division II Offensive Player of the Year, as well as Division I first-team all-district honorees Chris Scott (WR) from Pickerington North and Rickey Hyatt (DB) from Westerville Central.

Others from the area who will join them on the Divisions I-III South roster include Canal Winchester’s Hunter Allen (DL), Olentangy’s Jake Coleman (WR), Walnut Ridge’s Qian Magwood (WR) and Kaveon Ross (TE), Westerville South’s Patrick Peterson (OL), Pickerington North’s Trent Robinson (OL) and Lawson Vaughn (DL) and Olentangy Liberty’s Tyus Thompson (OL).

Marion-Franklin’s Jesse Johnson (DB/WR), who was the Division IV district Defensive Player of the Year, is among those from the area who will compete for the South in the Divisions IV-VII game.

Worthington Christian’s Lucas Hartings, Bloom-Carroll’s Otto Kuhns and Newark Catholic’s Matt Carlisle will play quarterback for the South.

Javon Eggert (RB/DB) and Esco Davis (DB/WR) will represent Harvest Prep after helping the program reach a Division VII state semifinal.

West Jefferson running back Gabe Jones, who was the Division V district co-Offensive Player of the Year, and Galion Northmor’s Blake Miller (DL/TE), who was the Division VI district Defensive Player of the Year, also are among the honorees.

Others selected from the Central District are West Jefferson’s Shane Bumgardner (OL/DL), Johnstown’s Stew Davis (DL), Licking Valley’s Hayden Hile (DB/WR), Columbus Academy’s Sam Massick (K), Marion-Franklin’s Trent Salters (LB) and Jeramiah Tucker (DB/WR) and Newark Catholic’s Nate Williams (OL/DL).

