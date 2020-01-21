BOYS BASKETBALL

During a 70-54 victory over Linden-McKinley on Jan. 18 that improved DeSales’ record to 12-3, Desmond Watson made four 3-pointers and finished with 35 points to cap an impressive week. He also scored 21 points in a 54-43 victory over Granville on Jan. 14 and 17 in a 56-21 win over Watterson on Jan. 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian’s Lyssi Snouffer had 33 points as her team beat Tree of Life 59-35 on Jan. 14. She followed with 23 points in a 56-25 win Jan. 17 over Madison Christian and 24 in a 68-26 victory Jan. 18 over Granville Christian as her team improved to 8-3.

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports