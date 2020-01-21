Austin Knupp has found a perfect fit with the Olentangy Orange hockey team.

The junior forward is in his first year with the program after having played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets for six seasons. With Knupp as one of its offensive leaders, Orange is 16-8 overall and 6-4 in the CHC-White Division and already has more wins than it did all of last season, when it finished 13-14-0-2 overall.

"I wanted to have fun and enjoy high school," Knupp said of his decision to switch to high school hockey. "I heard it was fun, and I get to play in front of the people I go to high school with.

"It's not too different. It's a little slower in high school, but everyone's at the stage where they can pass and shoot, so it's just about fundamentals, getting chemistry with your linemates and putting it in the net."

Through 20 games, Knupp led the Pioneers with 15 goals and 15 assists. In league competition, he has four goals and eight assists.

The Pioneers lost to unbeaten Upper Arlington 7-2 on Jan. 11 with Knupp scoring both goals against the second-ranked Golden Bears. Coach J.D. Damrath said Knupp's skills were on display when he split a pair of UA defenders and went in for the score.

"Austin is strong on his skates," Damrath said. "He'll get checked and just keep on going, stay on his feet and go make a play instead of just crumbling. He has a high hockey IQ, a sense for the net and he's patient.

"He's well-liked in the locker room. He's fit in well. He doesn't get rattled when things aren't going right. He's so even-keeled. He'll return a check on someone at just the right time. He knows the game."

Knupp was born in Cleveland before moving to Akron and then to central Ohio when he was 5 years old. That's when he started playing hockey.

"I like the fast pace of the game and coming here and playing for Orange," Knupp said. "I have a lot of friends on the team. It was definitely different. I had to get used to the pace of the game. The passing was different, but once I got used to it I felt like I fit right in."

Orange went 3-1 as the host team in the Pioneer Classic held Jan. 17-19 at Chiller North. The Pioneers defeated Oxford Talawanda 2-1 on Jan. 17 and beat Canton-Akron 3-2 and Hudson 2-1 on Jan. 18. They lost to Mentor 5-2 in the Orange Division championship Jan. 19.

The Pioneers had won eight of nine games before losing to Mentor and are 6-2 in 2020.

"I would say the biggest thing (to account for the recent success) is being unselfish with the puck, moving the puck around and letting the puck do the work," Damrath said. "Our (defensemen have) been jumping up into the play, we have good gap control on the play so we have all five on offense. We're shooting more -- still not enough -- but we're shooting more. Instead of waiting for the perfect scenario, we're learning to shoot the puck, get it in the net."

Knupp said the success comes down to good chemistry among the players.

"We all like each other a lot," he said. "The most important thing is the off-the-ice stuff more than the on-the-ice. We're all friends, which helps a lot. Then when we go on the ice, we know where each other's at, we have the passing down and the skills to do it. If we work hard enough, we can do anything."

Boys bowling squad stays in league hunt

The boys bowling team entered the week just behind Westerville Central for first place in the COHSBC-A Division.

Orange was 8-1 overall and in the COHSBC-A before a match against Olentangy on Jan. 22, while Central was 9-1 in the league before a match against Westerville South on Jan. 21. The Pioneers were 4-1 in the OCC-Buckeye before Jan. 22.

Through nine matches, Marcus Turner had a team-best 194.9 average, followed by Nick Kickas (186.1), Jake Norz (175.7), Jake Burre (168.0) and Tanner Davidson (164.3).

The girls team was 6-2 overall and in the COHSBC-A and 3-1 in the OCC-Buckeye before a match against Olentangy on Jan. 22.

Raymie Shields had a team-best 169.6 average through eight matches, followed by Eve Wicks (146.5) and Lauren Berend (141.2).

Boys basketball team snaps two-game skid

The boys basketball team was 9-4 overall before playing Dublin Coffman on Jan. 21.

The Pioneers defeated Watterson 56-51 on Jan. 18 to snap a two-game losing streak as Ryan Cutler had 15 points, Andre Irvin scored 12 and Joel Addo scored nine.

Jason Foster had 18 points in a 56-48 loss to Liberty in OCC-Buckeye play Jan. 17. Cutler and Irvin both added 10 points.

Orange, which also lost to the Patriots 57-51 on Dec. 6, is 2-4 in the league.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Orange boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, gymnastics, hockey, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 24 -- Home vs. Westerville Central. The Pioneers defeated the Warhawks 76-64 on Dec. 13.

Jan. 28 -- At New Albany

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 24 -- Home vs. Central. The Pioneers defeated the Warhawks 66-29 on Dec. 13.

Jan. 28 -- At Lancaster

BOWLING

Jan. 25 -- Jaguar Baker Marathon at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl

*Jan. 28 -- New Albany at Columbus Square Bowling Palace

GYMNASTICS

Jan. 24 -- Warhawk Invitational at Worthington Youth Boosters

Jan. 28 -- At Worthington Kilbourne with Thomas Worthington

HOCKEY

Jan. 24 -- Flint (Mich.) Powers Catholic at Chiller North

*Jan. 25 -- DeSales at Chiller Easton

*Jan. 26 -- Gahanna at Chiller Easton

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 25 -- OCC-Buckeye meet at Kenyon College

WRESTLING

*Jan. 23 -- Boys: At Westerville Central; Girls: At Mount Union with Alliance and Rocky River Lutheran West

*League contest