Upper Arlington wrestling coach Matt Stout has worked with Jesse Bowers for more than three years, but even he isn't sure how to describe the three-time Division I state qualifier's style.

"It works for him," Stout said, calling Bowers' scrambling-oriented style "unique."

Mason McHugh, another returning state qualifier and frequent sparring partner of Bowers, called it "funky."

However Bowers competes, he has found enough success to be ranked among the best in Golden Bears history. Not only is he seeking his third consecutive state berth, but he owns a 114-50 career record, the sixth-most wins in program history.

Bowers needs eight wins to pass Stout into fourth place and 11 to rank third behind Kevin Drake, who went 157-31 from 2006-09.

"He's wrestling the best he's ever wrestled," Stout said. "He's staying in better position and cutting down on his mistakes. Jesse wrestles a unique style. It's a hard style to coach because he scrambles out of different positions nobody could possibly teach, but sometimes that results in him getting himself in trouble. The difference between this year and last year at this time is he is doing a better job of scrambling and minimizing his mistakes when he does that. He's not giving up bad points."

Bowers, who is 22-3 at 138 pounds, downplayed his style and attributes his success to work with not only UA's coaches but also four-time state champion Collin Palmer, who runs his own club and is in his first full season as coach at DeSales.

"He's been helping me on my feet and on bottom, just all around. I've improved with my scoring," Bowers said. "Here, I've been drilling more and staying after practice and working even harder. I've been working on my feet and keeping moving. Last year if I was in neutral, I would stay still, and I've been better with my conditioning."

Bowers went 28-18 as a freshman and fell one win short of a state berth at 113. He went 35-13 as a sophomore at 120 and 29-16 last year at 132, finishing fourth at district both years to qualify for state.

Bowers, who committed to Ashland University in early January, remains motivated by the fact that he is winless in four state matches.

"Every time you're there, you want to go back," he said. "You want to win matches. I've never won a match there, so that's something that's obviously my first goal. It hurts to go back there the second day or the third day and seeing guys still in the tournament and you're not there anymore. This year is my last chance to do something there."

McHugh, who is 16-7 at 145, credited Bowers with making him a better overall wrestler.

"His style demands perfection. It makes me work on my shot, work on my defense and definitely makes me be careful on top and bottom," McHugh said. "I think he's one of the best guys on top in the state. It's a funky style. I think I have a leg up and all of a sudden he's putting me on my back somehow. It's just like that. He works from those unorthodox positions and that is what makes him so tough."

Boys basketball team seeks consistency

Boys basketball coach Tim Casey knew this season would include some struggles considering that no starters returned from a year ago, and while he has seen signs of progress, his team still is experiencing ups and downs in several areas.

The Bears were 7-7 overall before playing Westerville North on Jan. 21 and are 4-2 in the OCC-Central Division entering a Friday, Jan. 24, game at Hilliard Davidson. A 49-46 overtime loss at Hartley in which UA trailed 34-29 after three quarters and led both in the fourth quarter and overtime was the Bears' sixth setback in seven games after a 5-1 start.

"The kids are battling and working hard every day in practice, but as soon as we shore up one area, we struggle in another and that's frustrating," Casey said. "No one is happy with where we are, but in the big scheme of things, we just need to keep working. I think we're only one big win away from gaining that confidence and taking off a little bit."

Quinn Corna was averaging a team-leading 12.7 points as well as 3.0 rebounds through 14 games. Max Buckley was averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds and Fred Wilkes was averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Corna had 23 points and Max Buckley scored 13 against Hartley.

Geoffrey Schoeny had 16 points Jan. 17 as the Bears bounced back with a 57-34 home win over Central Crossing. Nick Heath added 12 points and Corna scored 11.

Although UA outscored its opponents by an average of 49.6-42.8 before Jan. 21, Casey said defense has been inconsistent.

"When you're a little bit inexperienced and you don't have that one big-time scorer consistently, you have to do a better job of defending," Casey said. "Our defense traditionally hasn't let us down, but we've seen that happen a few times. We just need all those guys to get it going at the same time and if they do, we have the chance to be really good."

Swim teams prep for OCC meet

The swimming and diving teams will try to continue their dominance of the OCC-Central at the league meet Saturday, Jan. 25, at Kenyon College.

The girls are seeking their 26th consecutive league championship, while the boys have won 19 titles in a row.

Last year in their home pool, the boys scored 484 points in the league meet to place first ahead of Dublin Coffman (291), Davidson (243), Marysville (93) and Central Crossing (85). Hayden Jay (200-yard freestyle), Jake Meyer (100 breaststroke) and Avery Voss (50 free, 100 free) will try to defend their individual championships, and the 200 free and 200 medley relays also finished first last year.

The girls scored 456 points in last year's league meet to finish well ahead of Coffman (340), Marysville (149), Davidson (78), Central Crossing (77) and Westland (61).

Returning individual champions are Riley Huddleston (50 free, 100 free), Lydia Muldoon (100 backstroke) and Erin Reardon (500 free). The 200 free and 200 medley relays also finished first last year.

The OCC-Central meet will be the last regular-season meet for the Bears before they play host to a Division I sectional Feb. 8.

