Jeremey Scally will be the next football coach at Hilliard Davidson, pending school board approval.

Scally was an assistant in the program for 12 seasons before serving as Upper Arlington’s coach last year. He will succeed Brian White, who stepped down Dec. 9 after 21 seasons.

The Golden Bears went 6-4 overall under Scally, including defeating Davidson 10-7 on Oct. 11 at UA, and shared the OCC-Central Division title with the Wildcats and Dublin Coffman at 4-1.

“I couldn’t have enjoyed my time with the UA players and parents more,” Scally said in a press release Jan. 22. “Hilliard Davidson is my home. We live here, my wife (Kasie) teaches here and my daughter will go to school here. I am humbled to return to this position. I look forward to leading the next chapter of Wildcat football and continue the tradition of excellence.”

The school board is scheduled to vote on Scally’s appointment at its next meeting Jan. 27.

“We are very excited to bring coach Scally back to our program,” athletics director Nathan Bobek said. “His leadership on and off the field is second to none. He will be a great champion for our school, our community and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

White is the program’s all-time winningest coach, having compiled a 199-58 record. He guided the Wildcats to 17 postseason appearances, including Division I state championships in 2006 and 2009, and 12 OCC titles.

The Wildcats finished 7-4 overall in White’s final season, losing to Groveport 18-17 in the first round of the Region 3 playoffs.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank