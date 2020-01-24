Tim Saunders is set to retire as Dublin Coffman baseball coach following the 2020 season.

Saunders, who is entering his 33rd season guiding the Shamrocks and 40th season in coaching overall, confirmed his decision Jan. 24 and added that he will be having a retirement party that he’s calling a “Coffman baseball reunion” from 5-8 p.m. May 30 at the Bogey Bar & Grill in Powell.

“It’s time to turn it over to somebody else,” he said. “I’ve got some things going on that I hope will pan out. I told my wife (Janie) that I’ve got to be walking out the door at 7 o’clock in the morning and that I’m not a guy who can sleep in until 8 or 9. I’ve got a few options.”

Saunders was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Central District Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. Then in 2012, he became the first coach from Ohio to be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Saunders will enter the 2020 season with a career record of 589-393 and has led the Shamrocks to 10 league titles, a Division I state semifinal appearance in 2000 and the state championship in 2001.

Last spring, Coffman featured 17 seniors and finished 16-11 overall while tying Marysville for second in the OCC-Central Division at 9-6 behind Upper Arlington (13-2).

A 1977 Olentangy graduate, Saunders began his coaching career as an assistant at Portsmouth in 1981, helping the Trojans earn a Class AA state runner-up finish.

He then coached Pomeroy Meigs for four seasons, guiding the Marauders to league titles in his final two seasons, before serving as an assistant at Indiana University for two years. He began coaching the Shamrocks in 1988 when Dublin had only one high school.

His son, C.J., originally was a walk-on football player for Ohio State who earned a scholarship with the Buckeyes in the spring of 2017.

“I planned it out so that when C.J. graduated from college was when I was going to be done,” Saunders said. “Actually, he stayed an extra year and went back this year and I wasn’t ready to get out at that time, but it’s time. This has been perfect. We had good kids and good parents and we were able to make good facilities and win a lot of games.”

