There’s little difference between the résumés of the top four teams in the boys basketball Super 7 after Gahanna lost to Pickerington North 51-49 on Jan. 24.

That being said, Hilliard Bradley has won six in a row since its only loss and gets the nod at No. 1, followed by the Lions. Walnut Ridge, which has a win over Bradley and a close loss to Gahanna, is at No. 3 just ahead of Columbus South.

The Scots and Bulldogs will meet for the second time Jan. 31 after Walnut Ridge won the earlier matchup 71-64 on Jan. 7.

Pickerington Central, which also is on a six-game winning streak -- including beating Walnut Ridge 63-56 on Jan. 25 in the Play by Play Classic -- swaps places with Thomas Worthington.

There also has been a shakeup in the girls rankings, where Africentric moves to No. 1 after nearly beating what is perhaps the Central District’s best Division I team, Newark, before losing 56-55 in overtime Jan. 25.

Watterson had been No. 1 but lost to Westerville South 59-57 in overtime Jan. 25 and drops to third, behind the now-No. 2 Wildcats.

Gahanna remains one of the area’s hottest teams and has moved up to No. 4.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 27:

BOYS

1. Hilliard Bradley (15-1)

2. Gahanna (16-1)

3. Walnut Ridge (13-3)

4. Columbus South (16-1)

5. Pickerington Central (13-4)

5. Thomas Worthington (14-4)

7. Pickerington North (14-4)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (15-3)

2. Westerville South (12-3)

3. Watterson (16-1)

4. Gahanna (12-6)

5. Pickerington Central (12-3)

6. Dublin Coffman (16-2)

7. Westerville North (14-3)

