There’s little difference between the résumés of the top four teams in the boys basketball Super 7 after Gahanna lost to Pickerington North 51-49 on Jan. 24.
That being said, Hilliard Bradley has won six in a row since its only loss and gets the nod at No. 1, followed by the Lions. Walnut Ridge, which has a win over Bradley and a close loss to Gahanna, is at No. 3 just ahead of Columbus South.
The Scots and Bulldogs will meet for the second time Jan. 31 after Walnut Ridge won the earlier matchup 71-64 on Jan. 7.
Pickerington Central, which also is on a six-game winning streak -- including beating Walnut Ridge 63-56 on Jan. 25 in the Play by Play Classic -- swaps places with Thomas Worthington.
There also has been a shakeup in the girls rankings, where Africentric moves to No. 1 after nearly beating what is perhaps the Central District’s best Division I team, Newark, before losing 56-55 in overtime Jan. 25.
Watterson had been No. 1 but lost to Westerville South 59-57 in overtime Jan. 25 and drops to third, behind the now-No. 2 Wildcats.
Gahanna remains one of the area’s hottest teams and has moved up to No. 4.
Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 27:BOYS
1. Hilliard Bradley (15-1)
2. Gahanna (16-1)
3. Walnut Ridge (13-3)
4. Columbus South (16-1)
5. Pickerington Central (13-4)
5. Thomas Worthington (14-4)
7. Pickerington North (14-4)GIRLS
1. Africentric (15-3)
2. Westerville South (12-3)
3. Watterson (16-1)
4. Gahanna (12-6)
5. Pickerington Central (12-3)
6. Dublin Coffman (16-2)
7. Westerville North (14-3)
