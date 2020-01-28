BOYS BASKETBALL

Harvest Prep’s Christopher Anthony scored 31 points with three 3-pointers in a 96-44 victory over Grove City Christian on Jan. 21. Then in a 101-49 victory over Fairfield Christian on Jan. 25, Anthony hit seven 3s and scored 36 points to give him 2,125 for his prep career.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northland’s Saige Glover scored 28 points in an 80-17 victory over Mifflin on Jan. 21 and 27 in an 87-19 win over Centennial on Jan. 24. The Vikings, who lost to Dublin Coffman 54-37 on Jan. 27, are 13-5 and can wrap up the City League-North Division title with a win over Columbus East on Jan. 28. Glover has 1,014 points for her prep career.

