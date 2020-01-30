Meet the top high school athletes from the fall season in the ThisWeek coverage area.

And, for the first time, ThisWeek is naming “Super" teams from every sport.

All the athletes featured on these pages have been invited to the Central Ohio All Star Preps gala, as will the winners from the winter and spring. Winter honorees will be announced in March and spring winners in May.

The banquet, sponsored by Branch Insurance, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s, will be Tuesday, May 26, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus.

Ryan Shazier, former linebacker with Ohio State and the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be the guest speaker.

For more information, go to ThisWeekSPORTS.com/AllStarPreps.

