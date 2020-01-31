Pending school board approval, Matt Shaul will be the next football coach at Grove City.

He will replace Tennyson Varney, who stepped down after three seasons to accept the same position at Hamilton Township.

The board will vote on Shaul’s appointment at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 10, according to assistant principal and athletics director Kris Sander.

Shaul, 37, is a math teacher at the school and has been an assistant coach in the football program since 2014.

Under Varney, the Dawgs finished with a 2-28 record.

