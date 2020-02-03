The same seven teams comprise ThisWeek’s boys basketball rankings for the fifth consecutive week, although the order continues to shuffle.

Hilliard Bradley was No. 1 last week but drops to No. 2 after losing to high-powered Trotwood-Madison 79-72 on Feb. 1. That means Gahanna moves back to No. 1.

No. 3 Columbus South isn’t likely going to be in the City League championship game because of a tiebreaker but it ended up with a split with Walnut Ridge, avenging its only loss with a 77-66 victory Jan. 31.

Pickerington Central, which also has a win over Walnut Ridge, moves to No. 4 with the Scots dropping to fifth.

In the girls rankings, there’s been only a minor tweak, with Pickerington Central and Gahanna flip-flopping at No. 4 and No. 5. Those teams could end up sharing the OCC-Ohio title after splitting their league matchups.

Here are our rankings heading into play Feb. 3:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (18-1)

2. Hilliard Bradley (16-2)

3. Columbus South (18-1)

4. Pickerington Central (14-4)

5. Walnut Ridge (14-4)

6. Thomas Worthington (15-4)

7. Pickerington North (15-4)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (17-4)

2. Westerville South (16-3)

3. Watterson (17-2)

4. Pickerington Central (14-4)

5. Gahanna (14-6)

6. Dublin Coffman (18-2)

7. Westerville North (16-4)

