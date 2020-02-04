BOYS BASKETBALL

Dublin Coffman’s Keaton Turner turned in a 41-point performance as his team beat Marysville 70-53 on Jan. 31 to forge a first-place tie in the OCC-Central Division after losing to the Monarchs earlier this season. Turner, who made seven 3-pointers, had 28 points in the second half as the Shamrocks improved to 14-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dublin Jerome’s Jamie Cline made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as her team beat Hilliard Darby 53-22 on Jan. 31. She also had 15 points with three 3s as Jerome defeated New Albany 32-29 on Jan. 28. The Celtics need one more win to secure their first winning season since 2012-13.

