Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November, December and February.
If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.
AFRICENTRIC
Nyam Thornton, women’s basketball, Texas Tech
Alexia Smith, women’s basketball, Minnesota
Sakima Walker, women’s basketball, Rutgers
BEECHCROFT
No information received
BEXLEY
Laney Hoehnke, women’s soccer, Wright State
BIG WALNUT
Colbi Borland, women's cross country, Lipscomb
Kassie Bowmar, women's volleyball, Ohio Northern
Chris Geddis, men's soccer, Wright State
Hailey Krinn, women's soccer, Ashland
Aubrey Logue, women's lacrosse, Notre Dame College
Alexis Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana
Avery Schone, women's soccer, Southern Indiana
BRIGGS
No information received
CANAL WINCHESTER
Hunter Allen, football, Youngstown State
Sydney Byrd, women's soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay
Connor Kasiara, men's soccer, Asbury
Cassie Kolonchuk, women's cross country and track & field, Baldwin Wallace
Ian Monesmith, men's soccer, Denison
Angela Postage, women's soccer, Seton Hill
Josie Sanders, women's soccer, Eastern Kentucky
Lexi Snyder, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican
CENTENNIAL
No commitments
CENTRAL CROSSING
Morgan Geddes, women’s volleyball, Indiana
Anthony Lowe, football, Tiffin
Tyler Ronevich, baseball, Miami University
COLUMBUS ACADEMY
Sam Massick, football, Princeton
Kiersten Thomassey, field hockey, North Carolina
COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL
No information received
COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS
Jordan Arnou-Rhees, women’s swimming, Tennessee
Ellen Monahan, women’s lacrosse, Boston
COLUMBUS SOUTH
No information received
COLUMBUS WEST
No information received
DELAWARE HAYES
Paul Burris, men's basketball, Ashland
Gianna Gerdes, women's gymnastics, Minnesota
Sydney McMillin, women's soccer, Cincinnati
Rebecca Rocassin, women's volleyball, East Tennessee State
Mia Thompson, women's volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania
Abby Weller, women's soccer, Xavier
DELAWARE CHRISTIAN
No information received
DeSALES
Jack Ayers, men's lacrosse, Indianapolis
Maryanne Boyle, women's volleyball, Providence
Emma Brown, women's volleyball, Robert Morris
Bella D'Amico, women's volleyball, Georgia Tech
Dante Fuller, men's lacrosse, Rutgers
Cole Potts, football, James Madison
Liz Renken, women's lacrosse, Colorado Mesa
Mason Rickens, men's lacrosse, Rutgers
Will Shaffer, men's soccer, Wright State
Noah Swenson, men's lacrosse, Florida Southern
DUBLIN COFFMAN
Kelsi Anderson, softball, Slippery Rock
Rylee Anspach, softball, Ohio Wesleyan
Hannah Bailey, women’s swimming & diving, Pittsburgh
Angel Barrett, women’s volleyball, Felician
Max Brown, football, Marietta
Sadie Brown, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville State
Connor Coyan, baseball, Findlay
Alex Dediu, men’s track & field/cross country, Ohio State
Connor DesRoches, men’s soccer, Ohio State
Jacob Hazen, men’s golf, John Carroll
Jenna Lynn, women’s golf, Queens
Connor Mitchell, men’s golf, Wooster
Simone Rivard-Roberts, women’s soccer, Xavier
Kristyn Sabol, women’s swimming & diving, Kentucky
Ethan Shaw, men’s swimming & diving, Purdue
Peyton Werling, football, Siena Heights
Jameel Williamson, football, Akron
DUBLIN JEROME
Ash Abhang, women’s golf, Dayton
Elliott Cook, men’s cross country, Oregon
Natalie Coontz, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Zach Dubois, men’s lacrosse, Mercer
Isabella Francati, women’s lacrosse, Villanova
Maya Geringer, women’s swimming & diving, Ohio State
Reno James, men’s swimming & diving, Cleveland State
Riley Mullady, women’s soccer, Louisville
Tommy Poole, men’s volleyball, Ohio State
Reagan Resor, women’s tennis, Findlay
Ethan Snyder, men's golf, Dayton
Sydney Stone, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State
Jenna Watts, softball, Cleveland State
DUBLIN SCIOTO
Folake Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh
Foluke Olujide-Ajibade, women’s track & field, Pittsburgh
Lena Beasley, women’s volleyball, St. Francis (N.Y.)
Lauren Erickson, softball, Toledo
Makayla Jauregui, softball, Oakland
EASTMOOR ACADEMY
No information received
FRANKLIN HEIGHTS
No information received
GAHANNA LINCOLN
Edyn Battle, women’s basketball, Miami University
Emily Beach, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican
Morgan Darnell, women’s basketball, Hartford
Caroline Heller, softball, Otterbein
Riley Jackson, men’s cross country and track & field, Youngstown State
Jarrett Lukacsko, men’s soccer, Mount Union
Vaiden Mallonn, softball, Heidelberg
Kailey Mishler, women’s volleyball, Otterbein
Taylor Molli, women’s soccer, Xavier
Anna Nie, women’s volleyball, Oakland
Olivia Rapp, women’s gymnastics, Kent State
Katie Stafford, women’s soccer, Akron
A’che Sanchez-Baccus, football, West Virginia State
Payton Smith, men’s soccer, Otterbein
Lexi Tatum, women’s volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan
Alexis Thigpen, women’s track & field, Ball State
Will Thomas, football, Tiffin
Ben Towler, men’s cross country and track & field, Toledo
Travis Whittaker, football, Ohio Dominican
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
Joey Bertani, baseball, Ashland
Jon-Micah Griffith, baseball, Taylor
Luke Lachey, football, Iowa
GROVE CITY
Lexi Bapst, women’s volleyball, Niagara
Jake Burris, baseball, Charleston
Katelyn DeWeese, softball, Notre Dame College
Abigail Jones, women’s golf, Findlay
Molly Michalak, women’s volleyball, Eastern Kentucky
Gavin Wolf, baseball, Charleston
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN
Morgan Iverson, women’s track & field, Hillside
GROVEPORT MADISON
Emmanuel Anthony, football, West Virginia State
Michela Ayers, women's volleyball, West Virginia Wesleyan
Jake Benline, men's soccer, Finlandia
Alissa Blackstone, women's soccer, Bethany
Te-Rah Edwards, football, Northwestern
Tykel Hancock-Anderson, football, Findlay
A.J. Joyce, football, West Virginia State
Robby Morgan IV, baseball, Central Michigan
Skyler Mouser, football, Urbana
Jasiyah Robinson, football, Michigan State
Darrell Smoot, football, Notre Dame College
Austin Snyder, men's soccer, Findlay
Nick Wheeler, football, Georgetown (Ky.)
HARTLEY
George Dunor, football, Ashland
Miles Fleming, football, Minnesota
Jalan January, football Findlay
HARVEST PREP
No information received
HILLIARD BRADLEY
Matt Allocco, men’s basketball, Princeton
Michael Chapman, men’s golf, Tiffin
Macy Enneking, women’s soccer, Iowa
Allie Holland, women’s volleyball, Tennessee
Emily Keck, women’s soccer, North Carolina-Charlotte
Chris Mayfield, football, Michigan State
David Metzler, football, Youngstown State
Riley Speelman, women’s volleyball, Duquesne
HILLIARD DARBY
Kristian Amaro, baseball, Charleston
Adam Ansel, men's volleyball, Urbana
Michael Beard, men’s volleyball, Urbana
Nicholas Cecil, baseball, West Virginia State
Lily Garnett-Brown, softball, College of Central Florida
Nicole Logan, women's volleyball, Urbana
Garrett Mudgett, baseball, Walsh
Noah Platfoot, men's volleyball, Ohio State
Jack Stultz, football, Tiffin
Olivia Zawadzki, women's volleyball, Indiana Wesleyan
HILLIARD DAVIDSON
Jake Blevins, men’s lacrosse, High Point
Xavier Gallo, men’s cross country, Toledo
Sophia Hoersten, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio
Gage Keys, football, Minnesota
Dylan Kokoska, football, Ohio Dominican
Taylor Monturo, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Alex VanVoorhis, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State
Sonia Vargas, women’s soccer, Xavier
Charles Williams, men’s lacrosse, Walsh
INDEPENDENCE
No information received
LINDEN-McKINLEY
No information received
MARION-FRANKLIN
No information received
MIFFLIN
No information received
NEW ALBANY
Caleb Delaney, men's golf, Tiffin
Noah Duperre, men's diving, Texas
Lexi Elkovitch, women's swimming, Villanova
Kevin Fee, baseball, Purdue-Fort Wayne
Patrick Gurd, football, Ohio State
Shannan Ireland, women's golf, Ohio Dominican
Aenea Keren, rowing, Central Florida
Brody Kidwell, football, Cornell
Mia Lachey, women's swimming, Ohio State
Tim Marshall, football, Ohio Northern
Brooke Mason, field hockey, St. Louis
Katie Ryan, rowing, Columbia
Jack Sokol, baseball, Auburn
Mike Sokol, baseball, Ohio State
Spencer Tammaro, baseball, Ohio Dominican
Dom Zappitelli, football, Case Western Reserve
Henry Zimmerman, men's track & field, Penn State
NORTHLAND
Kalil Branham, football, Kentucky
Saige Glover, women's basketball, Niagara
OLENTANGY
Madyson Chitty, women's volleyball, Rutgers
Drew Clement, men's soccer, West Point
Jake Coleman, football, Dayton
Payton Cox, softball, Boston College
Priya Hudson, women's soccer, Edinboro
Vik Hudson, men's soccer, Lake Erie
Trent Maddox, football, Ashland
Sydney Semel, women's lacrosse, Winthrop
Bennett Zeitner, men's golf, Marshall
OLENTANGY BERLIN
Meghan Boggess, women’s cross country and track & field, Malone
Grace Butcher, women’s swimming & diving, Houston
Israel Foston, wrestling, Campbellsville
Andrea Henry, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Jess Nation, women’s basketball, Colorado-Colorado Springs
Olivia Neidhardt, women’s soccer, Marshall
Leila Raines, women’s golf, Michigan State
OLENTANGY LIBERTY
Blake Collins, men’s soccer, Ohio State
Ludwig Conrad, men’s soccer, Wright State
Caitlin Curmode, women’s soccer, Citadel
Claranne Fechter, women’s volleyball, Campbell
Ben Flees, football, Lawrence Tech
Sarah Haney, women’s rowing, Syracuse
Paige Haughn, women’s lacrosse, Queens
Kaitlyn Leary, softball, California University of Pennsylvania
Gillian O’Rourke, women’s lacrosse, Slippery Rock
Teegan Pifher, women’s basketball, High Point
A.J. Rausch, baseball, Ohio
Raegan Rosi, women’s volleyball, Wheeling
Brennan Rowe, baseball, Indiana
Kate Saczawa, women’s swimming & diving, Purdue
Tyus Thompson, football, Saginaw Valley State
Kaden Tong, football, Case Western Reserve
Ben Wrather, football, Northwestern
OLENTANGY ORANGE
Jaeschel Acheampong, men’s track & field, Harvard
Paige Benecke, women’s track & field, Purdue-Fort Wayne
Hannah Brown, field hockey, Bellarmine
Tanner Davidson, men’s lacrosse, Walsh
Spencer Hawkins, football, Dayton
Maya Hendricks, women’s volleyball, Tennessee State
Zach Hill, football, Mercyhurst
Alex Kenish, men’s track & field, Akron
Zane Lattig, baseball, Charleston
Nate Miller, football, Gannon
Jared Pack, football, Wheeling Jesuit
Kortney Reed, women’s tennis, Ashland
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Abraham Alabi, football, Eastern Kentucky
Drew Bookman, football, Siena Heights
Collin Brice, football, Concordia
Londyn Coles, women's volleyball, West Texas A&M
Quinten Collins, baseball, Salem
Demeatric Crenshaw, football, Youngstown State
Anna Feil, softball, Georgia Southern
Alayja Floyd, women's volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania
Miriah Gabel, women's golf, Purdue Northwest
Ty Hamilton, football, Ohio State
Brittany Miller, women's volleyball, Notre Dame College
Zoie Smith, softball, Bucknell
Nicole Stephens, women's basketball, Columbia
Taylor Whalen, softball, TiffinPICKERINGTON NORTH
Cassie Alcala, women's tennis, Toledo
Reece Allbaugh, men's soccer, Wright State
Carley Auten, softball, Akron
Jarett Barnes, baseball, Ashland
Claire Combs, women's soccer, Marshall
Rhyan Cook, women's tennis, McKendree
Matt Duvall, men's cross country, Kentucky
Roxianne Herdman, softball, Ohio Christian
Ethan Kevelder, men's lacrosse, Lander
Chris Scott, football, Cincinnati
Hunter Shedenhelm, men's basketball, Ashland
Lawson Vaughn, football, Georgetown (Ky.)
READY
No information received
REYNOLDSBURG
Jalen Bowens, football, Siena Heights
Mikah Coleman, football, Eastern Michigan
James Dean, football, Tiffin
Breyon Eddings, football, Indianapolis
Cocy Goff, football, Siena Heights
Olivia Kirksey, women’s volleyball, USC-Upstate
Jessica Ricks, women’s volleyball, UNC-Charlotte
Shon Strickland, football, Bowling Green
Michael Whatley, football, Urbana
ST. CHARLES
Thomas Berry, football, Denison
Vince Campagni, men's golf, Ashland
Connor Carretta, football, Bucknell
Nick Kotte, men's soccer, Detroit Mercy
Roland Rowe, football, Notre Dame College
Vic Searls, men's basketball, Ashland
THOMAS WORTHINGTON
Brooke Ackley, women's soccer, Cedarville
Michayla Gussler, women's soccer, Stanford
Lydia Miller, women's cross country, Lipscomb
Sophia Tyler, women's soccer, Slippery Rock
UPPER ARLINGTON
Samantha Ansel, women's beach volleyball, South Carolina
Cassidy Baran, women's track & field, Findlay
Taylor Baran, softball, Otterbein
Jesse Bowers, wrestling, Ashland
Sophie Croci, field hockey, Rhodes
Eli D'Herete, football, Bowdoin
Hunter Dean, men's swimming, Catholic
Shaun DuPont, football, Marietta
Julia Fidanza, women's diving, Princeton
Joey Fowler, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis
Matthew Green, baseball, Marietta
Emily Hummer, women's golf, Ohio State
Avery Kelley, women’s rowing, Adrian
Molly Kershner, women's lacrosse, Wooster
Riley Kuehn, women's lacrosse, Dickinson
Jake Leve, baseball, Ashland
Sean McRae, football, Alfred
Allie Morgan, women's gymnastics, Illinois
Erin Reardon, women's swimming, Kenyon
Erisa Pippins, women's basketball, Otterbein
Demi Sauter, softball, Ohio Northern
Ellena Schildmeyer, women's lacrosse, Virginia
Chris Schweisthal, football, Indiana Wesleyan
Grace Wild, women's soccer, Gettysburg
WALNUT RIDGE
Von Cameron Davis, men's basketball, Kent State
Qian Magwood, football, Ball State
Marshawn Mankins, football, Tiffin
WATTERSON
Mia Brown, women’s swimming & diving, Georgetown
Dominic Dean, men’s lacrosse, Bellarmine
Isabella Ginocchi, women’s soccer, Ohio
Mason Graney, football, Ashland
Abby Stratford, women’s volleyball, West Point
Paige Woodford, women’s basketball, Mercyhurst
WELLINGTON
Eli Dulle, men's soccer, Indianapolis
WESTERVILLE CENTRAL
Jae Bernard, women’s track & field, Hillsdale
Cami Compson, softball, Wright State
Hannah Fowler, women’s rowing, Robert Morris
Maria Givens, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Ind.)
Rickey Hyatt, football, Kentucky
J.J. Johnson, football, Eastern Illinois
Kayla Jones, women’s track & field, Ball State
Nya Olmsted, women’s soccer, Southern Indiana
Emily Ruck, softball, Ohio State
Macey Swearingen, women’s swimming & diving, Marshall
Grace Welty, women’s golf, Indiana State
Myles Williamson, football, Bowling Green
WESTERVILLE NORTH
Allison Balasico, women’s soccer, Siena Heights
Alaina Bernsdorf, women’s swimming & diving, Ashland
Lynn Burton, women’s volleyball, Bethany
Cooper Crawford, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene
Auri Dover, baseball, Marietta
Harper Flynn, baseball, Ohio Northern
Ameena Freeman, women’s volleyball, Massachusetts Maritime
Clarke Gilchrist, women’s volleyball, Tiffin
Jacob Grant, men’s soccer, Evansville
Courtney Hornyak, women’s lacrosse, Georgetown (Ky.)
Grace Klima, women’s crew, Robert Morris
Mary Lynch, women’s crew, Louisville
Abby Markley, women’s soccer, Ohio Wesleyan
Paige Miller, women’s lacrosse, Findlay
Noel Orioli, women’s lacrosse, Ohio Northern
Jaiden Stokes, women’s track & field, Brown
Owen Thompson, men’s soccer, Cedarville
Austin Yanichko, men’s lacrosse, Capital
WESTERVILLE SOUTH
Gabby Hutcherson, women’s basketball, Ohio State
Anyssa Jones, women’s basketball, Ohio State
Michael Mansaray, football, South Dakota
Nevaeh McClure, women’s basketball, Ohio Christian
Patrick Peterson, football, Morehead State
WESTLAND
No information received
WHETSTONE
Rashaun Broomfield, football, Alderson Broaddus
WHITEHALL-YEARLING
Liana Betts, women’s track & field, High Point
Kari Gullick, women’s basketball, Heidelberg
Melvin Tinsley, football, Alderson Broaddus
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN
Jenna Kray, women’s volleyball, Wayne State
WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE
Sam English, football, Robert Morris
Lilli Hadden, women’s lacrosse, Robert Morris
Hannah Hale, women’s lacrosse, Florida Southern College
Olivia Karhoff, women’s volleyball, Tiffin
Max Kott, men’s lacrosse, Otterbein
Duncan Selph, football, Tiffin
Julia Taylor, women’s basketball, Columbus State
Jay Thompson, men’s wrestling, Indianapolis
Jackie Wolford, women’s lacrosse, Kent State
Tanner Williams, men’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State