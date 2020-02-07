Reynoldsburg boys basketball coach Scott Davis has been placed on indefinite administrative leave, according to a letter sent Feb. 5 to members of the program by Superintendent Melvin Brown.

During the Raiders’ game Feb. 4 at Central Crossing, “there was an incident between coach Davis and one of our students,” the letter reads.

Once the situation was addressed by administration, it was decided that Davis would be placed on leave while the investigation continues.

Shawn Elliott, who has been serving as the Raiders’ junior varsity coach and is a varsity assistant, will serve as interim coach.

“We are very disappointed that this incident occurred,” the letter reads. “On behalf of the Raider athletics department, we apologize for this incident and appreciate your patience while we investigate.”

Davis, who is in his eighth season as Reynoldsburg’s coach, did not immediately respond to a call or text seeking comment.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek