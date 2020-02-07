The Olentangy Berlin gymnastics team made history Feb. 6, winning the school’s first league championship in any sport since opening in August 2018.

The Bears tied Dublin Jerome for the OCC-Cardinal Division title as each totaled 30 points in league competition.

Berlin won the league meet with 139.725 points Feb. 6 at Worthington Kilbourne to account for 16 points in the league standings. However, the Bears were second in league dual meets, going 6-1 for 14 points.

Jerome went 7-0 in league duals for 16 points and was runner-up in the league meet, scoring 139.575 for 14 points.

“It’s great to win this, but it was even better because everyone played their part in this,” Berlin coach Jen Hedrick said. “It was a total team effort.”

Olivia Boone led the Bears by finishing third in the all-around (35.625) behind Jerome’s Raegan Ernst (37.35) and Kilbourne’s Hannah Hale (36.25). Stephanie Balthaser was fifth in the all-around (35.05) for Berlin.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen