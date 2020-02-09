Two OCC-Central Division teams will represent central Ohio in the Division I state team dual tournament Feb. 16 at Ohio State’s St. John Arena.

On Feb. 8, Dublin Coffman won the Region 5 championship at Marysville and Upper Arlington won the Region 6 title at Hilliard Darby. The Shamrocks defeated the Golden Bears 49-18 in an OCC-Central dual Jan. 30.

Top-seeded Coffman defeated fifth-seeded Dublin Jerome 69-12 in one of the Region 5 semifinals and third-seeded Marysville knocked off second-seeded Delaware 37-28 in the other. The Shamrocks earned their second consecutive trip to state by defeating the Monarchs 52-9 in the final.

Top-seeded UA defeated fourth-seeded Pickerington North 65-6 in one of the Region 6 semifinals and second-seeded Lancaster beat third-seeded Teays Valley 47-27 in the other. The Bears earned their first trip to state by defeating the Golden Gales 38-30 in the final.

No area teams advanced to state in Division II or Division III.

