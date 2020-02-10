The Westerville South girls basketball team is expected to enter the Division I district tournament without a key player.

Senior guard Anyssa Jones sustained a high left ankle sprain during practice Feb. 3 and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Jones and coach Jermaine Guice.

Jones, who will play at Ohio State, is averaging 12.4 points.

The Wildcats played without Jones in a 45-43 loss at Westerville North on Feb. 7, as their 29-game winning streak in league play came to an end.

South already had clinched its third consecutive OCC-Buckeye Division title and now is 17-4 overall and 8-1 in the league. The Wildcats close league play and the regular season Feb. 14 against visiting Westerville Central.

South is seeded third for the district tournament and plays host to 30th-seeded Lancaster or 32nd-seeded Walnut Ridge in the second round Feb. 21.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank