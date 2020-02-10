As the regular season winds down in boys and girls basketball, there are a few matchups remaining that could shape the final Super 7 polls.

In boys basketball, Gahanna remains at No. 1 as it prepares to play No. 4 Pickerington Central on Feb. 14.

The Walnut Ridge boys team could boost its résumé if it wins the City League championship game against Linden-McKinley on Feb. 15.

In girls basketball, most teams have finished the regular season, but No. 2 Watterson plays Hartley on Feb. 11 with the outright CCL championship on the line. The Eagles beat the Hawks 36-35 on Jan. 23.

The biggest change in the girls rankings comes with Westerville South, which drops to No. 6. The Wildcats are missing one of their top players, Anyssa Jones, because of an injury and fell to No. 7 Westerville North 45-43 on Feb. 7.

Here are our rankings heading into play Feb. 10:

BOYS

1. Gahanna (20-1)

2. Hilliard Bradley (19-2)

3. Columbus South (20-1)

4. Pickerington Central (16-5)

5. Pickerington North (17-4)

6. Walnut Ridge (16-4)

7. Thomas Worthington (17-4)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (18-4)

2. Watterson (19-2)

3. Pickerington Central (17-5)

4. Gahanna (16-6)

5. Dublin Coffman (20-2)

6. Westerville South (17-4)

7. Westerville North (17-5)

