Mark Wise has stepped down after six seasons as Westerville South girls soccer coach.

Under Wise, the Wildcats went 22-70-11 overall and 4-26-4 in OCC play.

“We would like to thank coach Wise for the energy and professionalism he brought to the program during his six-year tenure,” athletics director Jeff Good said. “The athletics department appreciates his emphasis on the value of character and grit that he instilled in our student-athletes.”

South went 2-15 overall and 0-5 in the OCC-Buckeye Division last fall.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have been able to serve as the South girls soccer coach for these past six years,” Wise said. “The support I received from the school administration has been outstanding.”

Wise previously coached the girls teams at Reynoldsburg and Upper Arlington. He finished with a 63-68-10 record in eight seasons at Reynoldsburg before resigning to take over the UA program in 2009.

In five seasons at UA, Wise compiled a 49-32-12 record, guiding the Bears to a Division I regional runner-up finish in 2009 and a regional semifinal appearance in 2010.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank