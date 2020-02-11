BOYS BASKETBALL

Harvest Prep senior Christopher Anthony made five 3-pointers and finished with 39 points to lead his team to an 88-54 victory over Berne Union on Feb. 8. Anthony has 2,182 career points. According to records on the OHSAA website, no player from the Central District has surpassed 2,200.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Junior guard Alexis Amabile scored 13 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter as Delaware rallied to beat Dublin Jerome 60-51 on Feb. 7. She went 6-for-9 in 3-point attempts as her team closed the regular season at 14-8.

