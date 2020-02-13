I’ve made hundreds of happy landings at Mohawk Dam in my 40 years of canoeing. Some of them weren’t particularly graceful.



Picture yourself struggling to step out of your boat into the slimy mud. You cling to the gunwale for dear life, trying to wrest the canoe from the pull of the current. If you were to slip or lose your grip, the current would sweep your boat and gear toward the intake gates of the towering dam.



To make matters worse, the gates aren’t all that far from the landing.



On rare occasions when the water was clear and somewhat shallow, I’ve seen evidence of botched landings. Random objects — including a cellphone, sunglasses and assorted disposable lighters — lay on the riverbed just far enough from the bank where they couldn’t be safely retrieved.



Like many novice paddlers, I used to paddle straight into the landing, trying to beach the canoe. That might work if you have a bow paddler agile enough to jump out and drag the canoe onto the bank before the current could grab the stern and swing it past the landing.



Attempting this solo is never a good idea. A few feet from the landing, the water level drops abruptly. Try to step out and you could find yourself swimming while struggling to save your canoe at the same time.



The best approach is to execute an eddy turn into the landing, then back in. (There are plenty of instructional videos online that demonstrate eddy turn techniques.) Once landed, I prefer to step out of the boat on the left side between the boat and the bank. That way, if the canoe gets swept out into the current, it doesn’t knock you over or — worse yet — take you along for the ride.



(See the photo illustration for my recommended approach.)



For group trips, it’s best to land one canoe or kayak at a time, allowing plenty of distance between boats. James Crowl, a regular paddler from the Mount Vernon area offered this advice: "It can be a dangerous takeout. We usually land one boat at a time there because it’s so close to the spillway intake. Large groups definitely need to spread their landings apart or things could go bad real quick when the water is up a bit."



The Mohawk landing wasn’t always this bad. It used to be worse.



Originally, the sidewalk that runs down into the river was only a few feet from the steep bank. That gave you very little room to step out and drag your boat out before the current grabbed it.



To their credit, the folks at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have made considerable improvements over the years. They widened the landing and shored up the high bank with large stones. They also put coarse gravel on the landing. That allows boaters to avoid the mud between the sidewalk and the bank — some of it anyway.



Unfortunately, nothing can be done about the mud. The landing is in a floodplain. It will be under water at least part of the year. When the water recedes, it leaves a fresh (for want of a better word) layer of silt.



My take on that? Wear the mud proudly; it’s a badge of honor, telling the world that you landed Mohawk safely.



In a future column: Going over, around and through Mohawk Dam.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.