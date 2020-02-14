Dublin Scioto senior hockey player Pete Hrelec set a single-game state record when he scored 11 goals in a 15-4 win over DeSales in the first round of the Blue Jackets Cup consolation tournament Feb. 12 at Chiller North.

The previous record was 10 goals by Kyle Brown of Millbury Lake on Jan. 14, 2005. Hrelec also tied Brown’s record of 12 points in a game, finishing with 11 goals and an assist against DeSales.

Zach Vallette, who is an assistant coach with the Irish, Fran Filice and Matthew Gast held the previous program record of five goals in a game.

“It was a really fun game and it was cool to beat my assistant coach because we’re really close and compete all the time,” Hrelec said.

